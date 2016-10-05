Revenge is Sweet

The University of Houston Cougars looked to get revenge on the University of Connecticut Huskies after last season’s loss, and boy did they ever get revenge, winning 42-14.

The Cougars’ offense started slow, failing to put any points on the board in the first quarter, but the defense kept the score even. At the beginning of the second quarter, however, the Cougars’ Greg Ward Jr. took it to the house on a 30-yard run. In a subsequent drive, Ward Jr. took a huge shot from the Huskies’ Junior Joseph and had to leave the game for a play, but did return to the game to connect on some huge plays to playmaker Linell Bonner, which resulted in several red-zone scores for the Cougars offense. The Cougars were in the lead 28-7 at the half. Ward Jr. and the Cougars offense continued to dominate the rest of the game, which led to Coach Tom Herman pulling Ward Jr. from the game early in the fourth quarter due to the score. Kyle Postma came into the game at quarterback. The Cougars’ Ward Jr. ended the game with 454 combined yards, five combined touchdowns and zero turnovers. Ward Jr. passed Kenneth Farrow to become the second all-time leading scorer in UH history. Bonner had a career-high game with 159 yards receiving and 12 catches.