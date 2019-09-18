FashionUncategorized

Rihanna’s 5th Annual Diamond Ball

by Grace Boateng
Check out some of the fashion trends on the red carpet of Rihanna’s 5th Annual Diamond Ball.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: Rihanna attends Rihanna’s 5th Annual Diamond Ball at Cipriani Wall Street on September 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: Madisin Rian attends Rihanna’s 5th Annual Diamond Ball at Cipriani Wall Street on September 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: Riley Montana attends Rihanna’s 5th Annual Diamond Ball at Cipriani Wall Street on September 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: Paula Patton attends Rihanna’s 5th Annual Diamond Ball at Cipriani Wall Street on September 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: Trae Young attends Rihanna’s 5th Annual Diamond Ball at Cipriani Wall Street on September 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: Cardi B attends Rihanna’s 5th Annual Diamond Ball at Cipriani Wall Street on September 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)
