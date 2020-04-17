Rockets and Toyota Present Giveaway for Kids at Boys & Girls Club

The Houston Rockets and Toyota partnered to provide children’s activity packets to families picking up food bundles at the Spring Branch Boys & Girls Club. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston collaborated with Houston Food Bank to offer drive-thru food pantries as select locations.

Rockets staff, led by team mascot Clutch the Bear, were on hand to greet families at the drive-thru location and present them with the activity packet. Each packet contained an activity book, games, and school supplies.

In addition to Spring Branch, other Boys & Girls Club drive-thru pantry locations in the Greater Houston area also received the Rockets activity packets for distribution, courtesy of the team and Toyota.