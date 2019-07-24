Sports

Rockets Re-Sign Gerald Green

Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey announced that the team has re-signed guard/forward Gerald Green.

Green (6-7, 205) spent the past two seasons with the Rockets, averaging 10.3 points and 2.8 rebounds along with 2.3 3-pointers made in 21.1 minutes per game. Since signing with Houston on Dec. 18, 2017, Green has hit the most 3-pointers (255) of any reserve in the NBA.

Over the past two seasons, the Rockets were 44-15 when Green scored in double-figures. He is one of five players with at least 100 games played over that span to have averaged at least 10.0 points in fewer than 22.0 minutes per game.

The Houston native was originally the 18th overall pick by Boston in the 2005 NBA Draft and has appeared in 658 games across 12 seasons. He was the NBA Slam Dunk champion in 2007.

