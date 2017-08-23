Rockets Sign Demetrius Jackson to Two-Way Contract

Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey announced that the team has signed free agent guard Demetrius Jackson to a two-way contract.

NBA rosters have expanded from 15 to 17 players with the additional spots available for players under two-way contracts. Teams may have up to two players under two-way contracts who will spend the bulk of the season in the NBA G League (formerly NBA Development League) and not more than 45 days with their NBA team. Only players with four or fewer years of NBA service are able to sign two-way contracts, which can be for either one or two seasons.

Jackson (6-1, 201) was the 45th overall pick by Boston in the 2016 NBA Draft following his junior season at Notre Dame. He appeared in five games for the Celtics last season, spending the majority of 2016-17 assigned to their D-League affiliate, the Maine Red Claws. In 32 D-League games, Jackson averaged 14.8 points, 6.0 assists, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.3 steals.

In his NBA debut, Jackson had 8 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists in 11 minutes of play vs. Denver on Nov. 6, 2016. He averaged 9.3 points, 4.0 assists, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.00 steals while shooting 46.4% from the floor and 50.0% from 3-point range for Boston in the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2017.