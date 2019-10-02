Rockets Sign Free Agent Jaron Blossomgame and Other News

Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey announced that the team has signed free agent forward Jaron (juh-RON) Blossomgame.



Blossomgame (6-7, 220) was originally the 59th overall pick by San Antonio in the 2017 NBA Draft. In 2017-18, he helped the Austin Spurs win the NBA G League championship and was named All-NBA G League Third Team.



The Clemson product began last season in the G League prior to signing as a two-way player with Cleveland in early December. He appeared in 27 games with four starts with the Cavaliers, averaging 4.2 points and 3.6 rebounds in 16.3 minutes per game. Blossomgame played more than 23 minutes six times and shot 55.3% from the floor and 47.1% from 3-point range in those games, while grabbing 10 rebounds three times.

Rockets Sign Free Agent Ryan Anderson

Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey announced that the team has signed free agent, forward Ryan Anderson.



Anderson (6-10, 240) played for Phoenix and Miami in 2018-19 after spending the previous two seasons with Houston. As a Rocket, he appeared in 138 games with 122 starts, while averaging 11.6 points and 4.8 rebounds along with 2.4 3-pointers made on 39.6% shooting.



Dating back to 2011-12, Anderson is one of 10 players with at least 400 games played to have averaged at least 2.0 3-pointers made while shooting 38.0% or better from behind-the-arc. He has the third-most 3FGM (1,324) of any player listed 6’10” or taller in NBA history.

In a related move, the Rockets have waived guard William McDowell-White.