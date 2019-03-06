Rockets Sign Terrence Jones to Second 10-Day Contract

Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey announced that the team has signed forward Terrence Jones to a second 10-day contract.

Prior to signing his first 10-day contract with the Rockets on Feb. 22, Jones was playing for Erie in the NBA G League. In 24 games for the BayHawks, he averaged 23.5 points, 9.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.5 steals.

In 233 career NBA games, including 179 as a Rocket, Jones is averaging 10.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.2 blocks while shooting 50.1% from the floor.