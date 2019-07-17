Rotary Club of Hermann Park Hosts 59th Annual Dinner and Installation Ceremony Focused on Economic Empowerment

ABOVE: Bill Palko, Past Governor; Jim Leon, Assistant Governor; Georgia Provost, Past President; Dr. Bobby Wilson; Mary Wilson; George Williams; Carmen Cuneo, Past Governor; and Warren Houston, President

The Rotary Club of Hermann Park recently held it 59th Annual Dinner and Installation Ceremony, as well as honoring individuals with Special Community Awards, at the Hermann Park Golf Course Clubhouse.

The theme of this year’s event was “Economic Empowerment”, which is important because the object of Rotary is to encourage and foster ideals of service. There are 33,000 Rotary Clubs in 200 Countries, with 1.2 million business and professional leaders, all volunteering their time and talents to serve their community and the world.

Jacquie Baly delivers remarks to Rotary Club as the Keynote Speaker

Local businesswoman and Fox 26 Television personality, Jacquie Baly, served as the keynote speaker.

George Williams, who serves as the Chair of the Bylaws Committee and is a 12 year Rotarian, served as Master of Ceremonies. The Civil Air Patrol, TS-179 Thunderbird Squadron U.S. Air Force Auxiliary participated in the event and Dr. Kenneth King, who serves as the Treasurer and is 30 year Rotarian, led everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance and salute to the U.S. and Texas flags. The National Anthem was sang by Shantia Hicks, and the Welcome was presented by Arnetta Hicks-Murray, Secretary. The delicious dinner for the function was prepared by Chef Erica Elizondo and staff, under the magnificent leadership of Bryon Cook, Manager.

The new officers that were installed are: Arnetta Hicks-Murray, Secretary; Georgia D. Provost, Treasurer; Norris Aikens, Director; Jerry Shepherd, Sergeant At Arms; Rev. John Fields, Chaplain; George Williams, Bylaws Chair; Dr .Lynn Dixon-Forest, Membership Chair; Nekisha Pickney, Public Image Chair; Loretta Brock, Service Project Chair; Tracy Scott, Vocational Service Chair; Reginald Christy, Education Chair; Ted Weisgal, Foundation Chair; Dr. Gerardo Cabrere-Meza, International Chair; Ted Weisgal, Interact Club; and Dr. Robert Ford, Rotaract Club.

The president elect, Warren Houston, Esq. was installed by Carmen Cuneo, Rotary District

George Williams, Chair Bylaws Committee and Rotarian for 12 years served as the Master of Ceremonies

Governor, 2018-2019. President Warren delivered his President’s Address and received a Commendation Letter from Sen. Ted Cruz, which was presented by R.W. Bray. The highlight of the event was the presentation of the Paul Harris Fellow Award to Warren Houston, president elect. Georgia D. Provost, past president, and Dr. Gerardo Cabrera, International Chair, were also presented awards by Jim Leon, Assistant Governor (2017-2019) and past governors, Carmen Cuneo and Bill Palko.

The Community Honorees were:

The Honorable Dr. Bobby Wilson, Texas Southern University, the L. Lloyd Woods Distinguished Professor of Chemistry and Shell Oil Endowed Chaired Professor of Environmental Toxicology received the “Educator of the Year” award. Dr. Bobby Wilson is one of the most innovative minds in grant writing for Higher Education. His Proposals have secured millions of Dollars to enhance educational opportunities for Students.

The Honorable Dr. Lee P. Brown received the “History Maker Award”. He was the first Black Chief of Police, first Black Mayor of the City of Houston and a former Distinguished Professor at Texas Southern University.

Dr. Jimmy Cooper was honored as being the first Black Rotarian in Houston, Vocational Chair, Historian and a Rotarian for 45 years. He was funeralized a few weeks before the award presentation.

The Rotary Four-Way Test was presented by Dr. Gerardo Cabrera-Meza and assisted by

Jim Leon, Assistant Governor (2017-2019).

Dr. Kenneth King, Treasurer and Rotarian for 30 years

Special guests at the event included: Sue Wittie, Esq.; Dr. Robert Galloway; Mr. & Mrs. Leroy Dunn; Hon. Johnny D. Gentry, Jr.; Jerome Hudson, Manvel City Council; Hon. Bill Littlejohn, Judge; Grand Lady Cynthia Larkin; Mr. & Mrs. Lesil Mims; Dr. & Mrs. Bruce Prince; Hon. Vince Ryan, County Attorney; Dr. & Mrs. Renard Thomas; Dr. Rasoul Saneifard, TSU Interim Provost & VP for Academics; Dr. Theodis Gamet; Nissi Hamilton; Cher Dawson and Bishop D. Kimathi; and Mrs. Cynthia Nelson, Shrine of the Black Madonna.

The Rotary Club of Hermann Park meets every Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Hermann Park Golf

Course Clubhouse, located at 2155 N. MacGregor @ Almeda Road.

The public is invited and ALL SEATS ARE FREE!