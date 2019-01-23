Rotary Club of Hermann Park To Observe Vocational Service Month

The Rotary Club of Hermann Park will host the second event in the month of January, in celebration of Vocational Service Month. The announcement was made by the club’s President Georgia Provost, who is leading the major initiative that brings the community up close and personal with city leaders.

The events are open to the public and all seats are FREE! Events to be held will feature key city officials.

This past Tuesday, January 22, the keynote speaker was Samuel Pena, Houston Fire Chief.

The next event will be held:

Tuesday, Jan. 29 at 6p.m.

Texas Southern University Barbara Jordan/Mickey Leland School of Public Affairs

3401 Cleburne Street-Houston, Texas

Keynote Speakers: Art Acevedo, Houston Police Chief; and Ed Gonzales, Harris County Sheriff

The object of Rotary is to encourage and foster ideals of service. There are 33,000 Rotary Clubs in over 200 countries, with l.2 million business and professional leaders, all volunteering their time and talents to serve their communities and the world. “Service before Self” is the Rotary’s motto.

The officers and members of the Hermann Park Rotary Club are: Warren Houston, Esq., Vice President; Carolyn Simmons, Secretary; Dr. Kenneth King, Treasurer; Rev. John Fields, Chaplain; Paxton Howard, Sgt.at Arms; Patrick Baariu, Parliamentarian; Dr. Gerado Cabrera-Meza, International Service; Dr. Jimmy Cooper, Historian & Vocational Service; Dr. Robert Ford, Grants, Mentoring & Tutoring, Ted Weisgal-Interact Club Advisor and Rotary Foundation Representative; George William, Bylaws; Catherine Flowers, Community Service; Dr. Nicholas S. D’Amico, Resource Specialist; Kathy Griffin Grinan, Public Relations; Dr. Muddassir Siddiqi, Educational Chair; Dr. Lynn Dixon-Forest, Membership Chair; Rodney Ragsdale, International Rep.; Dwayne Simpson, Esq., Club Services; Reginald Christy, Community Educational Forums; Norris Aikens, Senior Services; and Sue Wittie, Esq., Communications Director.

For more information, please contact Georgia Provost at (281) 704-6655.