Rules Favor Them – Not Us!

The much anticipated and long-awaited Mueller Report has been handled in an unbelievable way. We first received 4 pages of a 22-month study that told us nothing truthfully. Atty. General William Barr led us to believe everybody had been “picking on the poor innocent President.” The 4 pages gave Trump the opportunity to continue his mantra that the report totally exonerated him when it clearly did not. A few days before that Trump was throwing flames at the Mueller team. There’s no doubt the Department of Justice and the White House are doing everything they can to discredit the Mueller Report, so Barr hooked up a report to try to confuse Americans.

Before the press conference, Rep. Maxine Waters had characterized the AG as having proved himself to be a lackey and a sycophant. Then came Barr’s press conference proving her to be right. All laws, precedents and common courtesies were broken denying lawmakers and the public what we have the right to know—the truth. One wondered why we couldn’t get Mr. Mueller’s findings from Mueller rather than having Atty. General Barr telling us what the report said. I must add that the report was meted out in different versions at different times. The White House saw it before Congress!

Before Dick Gregory made his transition, he warned us about this chaos. I didn’t see clearly what he meant until Barr delivered his interpretation of what the Mueller Report actually said. Barr’s version compared with what came next once the redacted report went public, is mind boggling. What Barr reported has no relationship to what the Mueller Report actually said.

We now know, and understand, why some on the Mueller team were concerned, even offended by earlier versions of their report. The report does not exonerate Trump! It specifically says he did many things that would endeavor to obstruct justice such as trying to get his staff to commit illegal acts, but they refused. In essence, Mr. Mueller turned the matter over to Congress to act on the findings in the report.

Barr has shown himself to be a puppet of Trump, and no concern for the American people. He leaves me as well as many others with no confidence in the Department of Justice. In Barr’s going into Trump’s head and describing how angry and frustrated he was and used that as an excuse for his doing and saying the awful things he did. One of the more egregious ones being, “I could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose any voters.” What sane person would say such a thing! Do you think a person of color could go into court after shooting somebody and use the Angry and Frustrated Defense that Barr offered for Trump’s behavior? We know the answer to that. We have a sick person leading our nation who knows nothing but name-calling, exclusion of non-white people and punishment of all who disagree with him.

The report presented to us by Barr is reason to understand that it is up to us to deal with the systematic process of being wounded by circumstance. A brilliant group I know has developed a program that focuses on healing and prevention. Our whole society is wounded when the system on which we’re expected to depend favors certain people over others. This country cannot seem to overcome its horrible history of unequal treatment of people of color and the underserved. We must take heed when a talented group of people who look like us come up with a system for healing our wounds.

(Dr. E. Faye Williams is President of the National Congress of Black Women. www.nationalcongressbw.org and host of “Wake Up and Stay Woke” on WPFW FM-89.3)