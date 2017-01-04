Run-DMC Sues Amazon and Walmart for Infringement

Run-DMC, the ‘80s hip-hop group, wants its brand back.

Darryl McDaniels, also known as DMC and a founding member of the rap trio, filed a $50 million lawsuit in the Southern District of New York on Thursday saying that retailers including Amazon and Walmart are infringing on the Run-DMC logo for products that have not been authorized by the group.

According to the suit, the sellers “are trading on the good will” of the Run-DMC name, which has generated $100 million in revenue since the 1980s, by “advertising, selling, manufacturing, promoting and distributing multiple products,” including T-shirts, hats, patches, wallets and sunglasses.

Amazon and Walmart did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In its day, Run-DMC — which also included Joseph Simmons (or Reverend Run) and Jason Mizell (Jam Master J) — was known for a distinct visual style, from the instantly recognizable red-and-white box logo to its members’ black fedoras or bucket hats, Adidas gear, square glasses and thick gold rope chains. With hits including “It’s Like That,” “My Adidas” and “Walk This Way,” the group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2009.