S.H.A.P.E. Community Center Celebrates 49th Anniversary

ABOVE: Deloyd T. Parker, Jr. has been the Co-Founder and Executive Director of S.H.A.P.E. since 1969

S.H.A.P.E. Community Center, one of Houston’s most visible organizations in the African American community, launches their year-long celebration leading to their 2019 Semi-Centennial Anniversary. The festivities kick off with their 49th Anniversary Celebration at The Pop Up Place, located at 4302 Almeda Rd., on Saturday, October 20, 2018 from 6-10 PM.

There will be family fun, live entertainment, voter registration, vendors with cultural jewelry, accessories and other wares– and international cuisine. A photographer will be available to capture the good times and take commemorative photos for the 50th Anniversary keepsake souvenir journal.

“S.H.A.P.E. was born in the Civil Rights Movement,” says Executive Director, Deloyd Parker. “We are a community center in the truest sense because the community gave birth to S.H.A.P.E. The community is our power and we exist because of the community’s support.”

S.H.A.P.E. serves and empowers Houston’s youth, adults, families and communities through educational and cultural forums ranging from Math Tutorials and Free Legal Clinics to The Elders Institute of Wisdom and the annual journey that follows the American Civil Rights Movement through the South, with visits to the landmarks, people, places and events of the era.

To continue this rich tradition of service and community mobilization, S.H.A.P.E.’s Community Pledge Drive will run from Oct 2018 – Oct 2019, reaching out to one-thousand supporters to commit to donating $10 a month. Any size donation is always appreciated because funds go toward programs that have helped over 6,000 children in after-school and summer enrichment programs; fed over 80,000 elders; assisted over 1,000 families with disaster relief, and more.

Join S.H.A.P.E.’s board, staff, committed volunteers and corporate community partners for the 49th Anniversary celebration fundraiser and pledge event.

For more information, please call 713-521-0641 or visit www.shape.org.