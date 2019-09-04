Seek Freedom Pt. 2

GO FOR IT 2019

SEEK. Attempt or desire to obtain or achieve something; ask for something.

Forward Thinkers, that something we desire to obtain and seek is FREEDOM

FREEDOM. The state of not being imprisoned or enslaved.

Mark 5:1-20 New International Version (NIV)

Jesus Restores a Demon-Possessed Man

Jesus Gives a Man Enslaved By Evil Spirits His Freedom

5 They went across the lake to the region of the Gerasenes. 2 When Jesus got out of the boat, a man with an impure spirit came from the tombs to meet him.

*Forward Thinkers, the messed up man went to meet Jesus

*Forward Thinkers, the messed up man didn’t let his situation stop him from seeking Jesus

*Forward Thinkers, notice Jesus does not reject the man in spite of his messed up state of being

3 This man lived in the tombs, and no one could bind him anymore, not even with a chain. 4 For he had often been chained hand and foot, but he tore the chains apart and broke the irons on his feet. No one was strong enough to subdue him.

*Forward Thinkers, this man lost his home court advantage and felt more comfortable around dead people

“Forward Thinkers, in the grave yard dead people can’t hurt you but being in a place where the people around you are trying to kill you and send you to the grave is a horrible place to be.”

*Forward Thinkers, we often make a mistake of trying to bind people up when they don’t act like we want them to act

Hands – When Moses stretched out his hand the impossible became possible.

Jesus empowered His disciples to lay hands on the sick and they got well.

Feet – We walk by faith not by sight.

We walk through the valley of the shadow of death and lack nothing.

Forward Thinkers, Paul walked out of jail, and Jesus told the crippled man take up your mat and walk.

Forward Thinkers, the enemy desires to bind up your hands and feet to rob you of the freedom to advance.

5 Night and day among the tombs and in the hills he would cry out and cut himself with stones.

*Mental illness is real and because are we playing church instead of being the church built on the rock, we ignore the sound of those crying out

*Bleeding people are still alive. When will the church stop going the other way?

*Forward Thinkers, a stone is a rock and the church was built on a rock that gave us the power to defeat the gates of hell—God is trying to tell us something when this man is being cut up by these same rocks

6 When he saw Jesus from a distance, he ran and fell on his knees in front of him.

*Forward Thinkers, the man was not that crazy and he had enough sense to run to Jesus and worship Him

7 He shouted at the top of his voice, “What do you want with me, Jesus, Son of the Most High God? In God’s name don’t torture me!” 8 For Jesus had said to him, “Come out of this man, you impure spirit!”

*Jesus attacked with the demonic impure spirits that had enslaved the man, not the man himself

9 Then Jesus asked him, “What is your name?”

“My name is Legion,” he replied, “for we are many.” 10 And he begged Jesus again and again not to send them out of the area.

*Jesus asked the man his name but the man replied his masters name—the demonic spirits had taken control of his identify

Forward Thinkers, the spirit of God sets us free, all other spirits enslave us

Spirit of Jealousy—stops true praise from being released

Lying Spirit—God is not Author of confusion and the devil is the Father of lies

Perverse Spirit—remember the bible says we will know them by their fruits and their works

Spirit of Pride—sons and daughters of Satan operate in pride

Spirit of Infirmity—confides your body and enclaves your forward mobility

Spirit of Bondage—enslaves your spirit

Spirit of Poverty—keeps you stuck without joy and peace and living in lack

11 A large herd of pigs was feeding on the nearby hillside. 12 The demons begged Jesus, “Send us among the pigs; allow us to go into them.” 13 He gave them permission, and the impure spirits came out and went into the pigs. The herd, about two thousand in number, rushed down the steep bank into the lake and were drowned.

* Matthew 12:43-45 New International Version (NIV)

43 “When an impure spirit comes out of a person, it goes through arid places seeking rest and does not find it. 44 Then it says, ‘I will return to the house I left.’ When it arrives, it finds the house unoccupied, swept clean and put in order. 45 Then it goes and takes with it seven other spirits more wicked than itself, and they go in and live there. And the final condition of that person is worse than the first. That is how it will be with this wicked generation.”

*Forward Thinkers, the man is finally set FREE for REAL

14 Those tending the pigs ran off and reported this in the town and countryside, and the people went out to see what had happened.15 When they came to Jesus, they saw the man who had been possessed by the legion of demons, sitting there, dressed and in his right mind; and they were afraid. 16 Those who had seen it told the people what had happened to the demon-possessed man—and told about the pigs as well. 17 Then the people began to plead with Jesus to leave their region.

*Forward Thinkers, the man who was demon possessed (PAST TENSE) now is a NEW CREATURE

*Forward Thinkers, everybody won’t celebrate your deliverance

*Forward Thinkers, some people are afraid that if you are set Free you might pass them up

18 As Jesus was getting into the boat, the man who had been demon-possessed begged to go with him. 19 Jesus did not let him, but said, “Go home to your own people and tell them how much the Lord has done for you, and how he has had mercy on you.” 20 So the man went away and began to tell in the Decapolis how much Jesus had done for him. And all the people were amazed.

*Forward Thinkers, the devil knew if this man was ever Free he would have the power to bring others out

*Forward Thinkers, notice we still don’t know his name but we definitely know his testimony

Forward Thinkers, a Decapolis is 10 cities or regions and they will be made better because of this man’s story; therefore, everything you overcame in your life was preparing your witness of the grace of God to set people FREE.

