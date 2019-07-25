Seek Freedom

SEEK-attempt or desire to obtain or achieve something ask for something

Baqash (Hebrew) to go after or aggressively search for something lost (phone, keys) chase down

Forward Thinkers, that something we desire to obtain and seek is FREEDOM.

FREEDOM = the state of not being imprisoned or enslaved

Forward Thinkers, America was built on the principles of freedom of speech and religion, yet it’s history is filled with the enslavement of people of color.

Jesus said I have come to set the captives FREE and release the prisoners so why is the American church filled with people in bondage?

Tradition, politics, and hidden agendas have replaced freedom of religion.

Forward Thinkers, by the way, we do know Jesus didn’t die for us to be religious but for us to operate within a relationship with Him and His Father’s people.

True Freedom is operating within God’s will and purpose for your life with full confidence regardless of outside influences.

I seek IT! I want IT! I desire IT!

2 Corinthians 3:16-18 New International Version (NIV)

16 But whenever anyone turns to the Lord, the veil is taken away. 17 Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom. 18 And we all, who with unveiled faces contemplate[a] the Lord’s glory, are being transformed into his image with ever-increasing glory, which comes from the Lord, who is the Spirit.

Turns to the Lord – new life, relationship with God, Saul to Paul metamorphosis

Veil is taken away- Set Free

The Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is FREEDOM.

The Spirit of the Lord brings FREEDOM therefore all other spirits enslaves us

All with unveiled faces contemplate the Lord’s glory

Think about without interruption, meditate on IT

Transformed into the image with ever-increasing glory

Adam and Eve were free, then lost their freedom because of their bad decision making. Adam and Eve were the first to experience choices and consequences, but their choices changed the world forever until Jesus came to seek the lost and set them free. Jesus set us free so we could return back to operating in the image of God with total FREEDOM.

2 Timothy 1:7 New King James Version (NKJV)

7 For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind.

Freedom from fear is a major step in the right direction.

Forward Thinkers, it’s clear the spirit of fear didn’t come from God, therefore it enslaves us instead of freeing us.

God didn’t send fear but God sent Power, Love, and a Sound Mind because these are Spirits that secure our FREEDOM.

POWER – comes when we wait to be filled with the Holy Spirit

LOVE – God is love and love never fails

Sound Mind – your decisions determine your destiny; as a man thinks so is he

Matthew 12:43-45 The Message (MSG)

43-45 “When a defiling evil spirit is expelled from someone, it drifts along through the desert looking for an oasis, some unsuspecting soul it can bedevil. When it doesn’t find anyone, it says, ‘I’ll go back to my old haunt.’ On return it finds the person spotlessly clean, but vacant. It then runs out and rounds up seven other spirits more evil than itself and they all move in, whooping it up. That person ends up far worse off than if he’d never gotten cleaned up in the first place.

“That’s what this generation is like: You may think you have cleaned out the junk from your lives and gotten ready for God, but you weren’t hospitable to my kingdom message, and now all the devils are moving back in.”

Forward Thinkers, we got our roof replaced on our house after 23 years. The roofer showed me the old decking and said there were many rotten spots under the old shingles. For many people in the church, their lives are like this … good looking shingles on the outside but rotten spirits hidden underneath.

The rotten spots can’t be seen until a storm comes and then you see the leaking water forcing itself inside the house with the potential to cause major damage to everything it comes into contact with.

Forward Thinkers, the church needs to do more than just focus on changing the outside appearance of people but we need to have the boldness to pay the cost of ripping up the rotten spots and rebuilding the whole deck.

If we don’t, then understand every storm will bring more damage than the one before.

Let’s close by being introduced to the 7 Spirits of God

The 7 Spirits of God are the perfect completeness of the Holy Spirit.

Isaiah 11:2 New American Standard Bible (NASB)

2 The Spirit of the Lord will rest on Him,

The spirit of wisdom and understanding,

The spirit of counsel and strength,

The spirit of knowledge and the fear of the Lord

The 1st step is getting set free. the next step is staying free.

we can only stay free when we are being filled up with the spirit of the lord

1. Spirit of the Lord FREEDOM

2. Spirit of wisdom MORE VAULEABLE THAN GOLD

3. Spirit of understanding IN ALL YOUR GETTING GET AN UNDERSTANDING

4. Spirit of counsel BRINGS SUCCESS TO PLANS AND VISION

5. Spirit of power HOLY SPIRIT GOD GAVE ADAM WIFE AND GOD GAVE THE CHURCH THE HOLY SPIRIT

6. Spirit of knowledge PEOPLE PERISH LACK OF

7. Spirit of fear of the Lord STOPS US FROM ABUSING OUR FREEDOM YES WE ARE FREE TO DO WHATEVER WE WANT BUT THE FEAR OF THE LORD SHOULD STOP US FROM DOING WHATEVER WE WANT

Forward Thinkers, JESUS WENT TO THE CROSS SO WE COULD RECEIVE GRACE TO BE BORN AGAIN AND SET FREE. LET’S NOT BLOW THIS AMAZING GIFT OF LOVE BY REMAING STUCK IN BONDAGE.

Pastor E. A. Deckard is the Senior Pastor/Founder of the Green House International Church and is also the Co-Founder of the No More Blood Shed Movement in Houston, Texas. To contact Pastor Deckard for speaking engagements contact him at pastoreadeckard@pdq.net, or follow him by downloading the Green House International Church App. through your App. Store.