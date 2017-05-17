THE I SERIES: I BELIEVE • I DECLARE • I WIN • I WITNESS

“God is faithful to His word. All of His promises are “Yes” and “Amen.” That means if you will do your part and believe even though it looks impossible, and not let your mind, your emotions, or other people talk you out of it, then God promises in due season and at the right time He will bring it to pass. It may not happen the way you expect it or on your timetable, but God is a faithful God. It will happen.” ― Joel Osteen

Forward Thinkers, we are responsible for our status in life. Forward Thinkers, no more excuses given or received; it’s time for us to walk in personal accountability. Forward Thinkers, our reality is, it’s on us to do whatever needs to be done to better ourselves.

Last week we started with I BELIEVE because it all starts or restarts based on what we believe. Forward Thinkers my goal every sermon and article is to present new doors of opportunity and to convince you through the Word of God you deserve to operate at another level.

Forward Thinkers either you will believe your way in or believe your way out of what God has stored up for you.

There is a story in the bible where a father with a demonic son asked Jesus to help him with his unbelief in regards to his son’s situation. Forward Thinkers Jesus tells the man I can do it only if you believe I can do it for you.

After we believe we can the next step is to declare we can or I can. God declared to the darkness let there be light and the bible says there was light. Forward Thinkers then God called us another speaking spirit and declared we were created in His image.

Remember back in grade school we read the book, “The Little Engine That Could”? I think I can, I think I can he told himself over and over again out loud until what he told himself he could do became what he was doing.

Forward Thinkers let’s declare what we believe until what we’re declaring becomes what we’re doing.

Judges 6:12New International Version (NIV)

12 When the angel of the Lord appeared to Gideon, he said, “The Lord is with you, mighty warrior.”

Forward Thinkers the Lord is with you mighty warrior. If God called darkness light and it became light Forward Thinkers we must believe God when He declares we are mighty. We must also understand He promises to be with us at the same time He is declaring we are mighty warriors.

A mighty God declares we are mighty so the question is do we believe we’re mighty and do we have the courage to declare we’re mighty?

Judges 6:13New International Version (NIV)

13 “Pardon me, my lord,” Gideon replied, “but if the Lord is with us, why has all this happened to us? Where are all his wonders that our ancestors told us about when they said, ‘Did not the Lord bring us up out of Egypt?’ But now the Lord has abandoned us and given us into the hand of Midian.”

Pardon me- Forward Thinkers the devil doesn’t want you to receive the Word of God but remain stuck in your current state of thinking.

But if the Lord is with us why?-Forward Thinkers the devil desires you to put so much focus on your current situation you forget God’s divine ability to bless and favor us.

Forward Thinkers the devil desires you to question where was God this week as a fire kills three innocent kids and where was God when another Houstonian was murdered this week through senseless violence.

Feels like God has left us- Forward Thinkers when the devil attacks your mind questioning you about God’s presence in your life remember Jesus on the cross temporary felt that way but quickly declared let your will be done, Forward Thinkers God is always in it with us just as He was in the fire with the three Hebrew boys and in the storm with the disciples.

Forward Thinkers remember the devil is a liar God will never leave us or forsake us.

Judges 6:14New International Version (NIV)

14 The Lord turned to him and said, “Go in the strength you have and save Israel out of Midian’s hand. Am I not sending you?”

Forward Thinkers go in the strength you have. Yes, you have inner strength to go. There should be a house full of people especially mother’s who can declare I didn’t know my own strength until I had to be strong. The bible says when I am weak He is strong therefore I can always lean on the strength of the Lord.

Judges 6:15New International Version (NIV)

15 “Pardon me, my lord,” Gideon replied, “but how can I save Israel? My clan is the weakest in Manasseh, and I am the least in my family.”

Forward Thinkers the enemy desires to have you questioning your ability and speaking negative over your situation. The bible says there is power of life and death in your mouth. Declare the word of God over your life and keep declaring it until you become what you’re declaring.

When God called you mighty He knew all about your story. Being mighty is not based on your past but on your ability to believe and declare what God said about you.

The devil wants to keep you stuck in a weak position but this season God declares you are mighty. Every time you declare you are mighty you cancel the report of the enemy and shift the power back into your camp.

Judges 6:16New International Version (NIV)

16 The Lord answered, “I will be with you, and you will strike down all the Midianites, leaving none alive.”

Forward Thinkers God confirms He is with us because sometimes the devil paints such a good picture of us being alone we need to be reassured. God not only reconfirms He is with us but God bodily declares we will strike down the enemy and walk in total victory.

Declare with me everything is going to come together and I’m going to walk in total victory.

Judges 6:23New International Version (NIV)

23 But the Lord said to him, “Peace! Do not be afraid. You are not going to die.”

Forward Thinkers some of us been through so much God has to reinforce His promise and encourage us through it all. God declares don’t be afraid because fear will rob you of your faith. God declares you will not die meaning you will live.

Jesus said I have come so they will have life and life more abundantly. Declare with me I will live and I will win. Forward Thinkers declare my story can’t end until my story brings God glory.

Judges 7:17-18New International Version (NIV)

17 “Watch me,” he told them. “Follow my lead. When I get to the edge of the camp, do exactly as I do. 18 When I and all who are with me blow our trumpets, then from all around the camp blow yours and shout, ‘For the Lord and for Gideon.’”

In conclusion Forward Thinkers the next chapter of your life you will be declaring watch me work as God promotes you from declaring a thing to doing a thing.

