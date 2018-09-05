Several Honored at Inaugural Jack Yates Hall of Fame Celebration

ABOVE: Jack Yates alumni in attendance

This past Friday, August 31st, several individuals and groups were honored at the inaugural Jack Yates Hall of Fame Celebration, held at the newly built Jack Yates Sr. High School in Houston’s Third Ward. The event started with an overview of Jack Yates’ history, followed by a musical selection from the Jack Yates Lions Marching Motion Band. HISD Interim Superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan delivered the keynote address after being introduced by new Yates Principal, Ms. Tiffany Guillory. The following honorees were inducted into the inaugural class of the Jack Yates Hall of Fame for 2018: Rev. Jack Yates; Mr. William S. Holland; Coach Pat Patterson; Jackie Washington; Carven Holcombe; James Carey; Daphne Chappell; Osby Mitchell, Sr.; Darryl Scott; the 1983 Girls State Champion Basketball team; and the 1985 Boys Texas 5A State Champion Football team.