“Show Me City” Sets Myriad Milestones in 60th Anniversary Year

Earning a series of prestigious awards and recognitions, Missouri City has spent its 60th year of incorporation living up to its reputation as one of the nation’s premier residential and commercial communities with first-class amenities.

Throughout the banner year, myriad milestones were set, many of them for the first time in the City’s history. Here is a look back at some of 2016’s record-setting achievements:

-Refinanced $79,695,000 of debt, saving the citizens $10.7 million in interest during the life of the bonds; the single largest transaction and savings the City’s ever managed.

-Marked the one-year of service anniversary for City Manager Anthony J. Snipes. As Chief Administrative Officer, Snipes has initiated a High Performance Organization (HPO) framework, introducing all teams to proven management techniques that will result in a work culture based on the decisions and leadership of employees across all levels. He marked his one-year anniversary on Dec. 1, with accomplishments over the year including:

-Creation of the Nuisance Abatement Team, consisting of members of Code Enforcement, the Police Department, Development Services, the City Manager’s Office, and the Legal Department. The committee is charged with developing the philosophy, processes, communications and means to measure the outcomes and reporting out on code enforcement initiatives.

-Negotiation and execution of a contract with Greenberg Traurig for state legislative consulting services and spearheading a meeting of the consultant with Council to discuss the upcoming Legislative session and identify any measures that would have a direct impact on Missouri City.

-Development of employee task forces on Customer Service, Communication, Diversity and Inclusion, Open Government and Innovation, and Workforce Development. The taskforces involve members from various departments at all levels of the organization.

-Implementation of the Voice2Vision program to educate and engage all employees about strategic initiatives, projects and goals.

-Implemented a Hotel Occupancy Tax (HOT) Policy that allows the City to clarify uses of the funds and to bring in greater revenue

-Earned the “Gold Star” award for Financial Transparency from the Texas Comptroller’s Office

-Created a 501c3—Missouri City Parks Foundation—to facilitate recreation and special events such as the First Annual Community Night Out event, which drew hundreds of citizens, stakeholders and visitors

-Earned a competitive $50,000 Lowe’s Charitable and Educational Foundation Grant for the Quail Valley North Park Playground Replacement Project

-Launched the conceptual planning and design of a future City Hall plaza to feature a Veteran’s Memorial, an amphitheater, public artwork and other landmarks. These new features will coincide with the opening of the new neighboring Missouri City Houston Community College campus and the future expansion of the Missouri City Library, which will include a three-story addition to the existing campus.

-Completed a performance-based redevelopment incentive policy for designated areas on Texas Parkway, Cartwright Road and FM 1092. The program is a tool targeted to support new capital investment in those areas.

-Named an All-America City Award Finalist by the National Civic League.

-Implemented the City’s Public Protection Class rating of 1/1Y, the highest rating awarded by Insurance Services Office (ISO); only 26 Texas cities and 97 cities nationwide have this designation.

-Completed the Comprehensive Plan Update; featuring a community symposium with regional partners including Dr. Stephen Klineberg of Rice University’s Kinder Institute and the launch of the www.ShowMeCity.com Comp Plan website.

-Earned a competitive Houston-Galveston Area Council (H-GAC) Grant of $59,255 to purchase automated license-plate recognition equipment to help reduce auto theft and other crimes associated with vehicles.

Had the most profitable year-to-date at the Quail Valley Golf Course and the City Centre:

-Net profit of $13,362.15

-Set a record for number of rounds played at 60,563

-Voted 2016 Best Golf Course in Fort Bend by the readers of Fort Bend Star

-Since opening the City Centre in 2012, facility revenues have increased an average of 5 percent annually

-October saw the best month of QVGC revenues since the City took over in 2008, with $416,883 in realized revenue

-October set a monthly record for rounds played with 6,438

-Projected weddings hosted in Fiscal Year 2017 is 3 times that of the year the City Centre opened in FY13

-Received City Council approval to redesign the City’ main website, www.MissouriCityTX.gov

-Completed a tourism video with ICMATV to market and promote the City’s amenities; it may be viewed on the homepage of the City website

-Produced our first Annual Report: Missouri City “InFocus”, which chronicles the year-end successes of City departments in achieving City Council and Community priorities. It may be viewed here: http://bit.ly/2iOm96b.

-Upgraded the City’s video/archive/indexing and recording service to improve MCTV programing to HD quality with installation of Swagit, which includes capabilities for a mobile application that will increase and improve citizen communications. Additionally, installed a new A-List Broadcast Automation system for replacement of end-of-life system and enhanced visual programming.

-Expanded Municipal Volunteer Program outreach to provide volunteers for critical city departments, such as, Public Works, Development Services, Parks and Recreation, and Communications.

-Coordinated a namesake street dedication ceremony for former City Manager Frank Simpson in Park 8Ninety, an industrial business complex developed by Trammell Crow.

In addition to these highlights, City Council voted for an increase in the tax rate that will result in an estimated $32,707,001 in tax revenue and enhance public safety and code enforcement efforts among other benefits.