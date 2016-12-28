Sin Is Not A Civil Rights Issue

The U.S. Constitution declares that all individuals have the God-given right based upon free will to pursue happiness. There is individual free will, and at the same time, there is God’s commandment against sin. “And as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment.” (Hebrews 9:27). Let’s not fool ourselves because: “God judgeth the righteous, and God is angry with the wicked every day.” (Psalms 7:11).

The scenario for human sexuality has been established by God Almighty in the HOLY BIBLE. Sexuality purely for vain pleasure is sin whether it is heterosexuality in nature or homosexuality in nature. Therefore, sexuality is private business, not public opinion or public policy. What goes on behind closed doors between consenting adults is between consenting adults and God. Once again, “God judgeth the righteous, and God is angry with the wicked every day.” (Hebrews 9: 27). Make no mistake about it: “Jesus Christ the same yesterday, and today, and forever.” (Hebrews 13: 8). And, believe the BIBLE, Jesus is not about to change for any sinner, because the Gospel is designed to change the sinner, and not the sinner change the Gospel. However, He (Jesus) will forgive all sinners if they ask forgiveness, and repent of their sins, because “Forever, O Lord thy word is settled in heaven.” (Psalms 119: 89).

Know this: “There is no wisdom nor understanding nor counsel against the Lord.” (Proverbs 21: 30). Before we proceed to a conclusion let’s be absolutely clear about the word of God: “But she (he) that liveth in pleasure is dead while she (he) liveth.” (1 Timothy 5: 6). All sins are against the spiritual commandments of God: “Be fruitful, and multiply, and replenish the earth, and subdue it.” (Genesis 1: 28).

Sin is a God issue; not an issue of civil rights, because sin is about free will choices. Individuals have a decision (say), but in the final analysis of all things; God has the last word. Individuals are born with goodness, and of course, family and communal environments must nurture spirituality and goodness.

Same-sex-sexuality is a covenant with spiritual, as well as, physical death, and in the end “same-sex-sexuality” creates a physical culture of death. Two males cannot fulfill God’s spiritual command, and neither can two females. Glorifying death in either its real or symbolic dimension (form) is an unwise proposition. Life is not about death. Life is about creative “spiritual” living. Spiritual obedience to God is greater than sacrifice; especially when individuals are seeking the truth. The biological truth is simply this: “Life does not come through “same-sex-sexuality”. Therefore, “do not become a lifetime card-carrying member of the walking dead club”.

Physical death is inevitable. Individuals have no choice whatsoever in the matter. Even suicide is not a real choice. Why kill yourself? Just wait on God; keep on living, and physical death will come knocking on your door. Just be ready to go, and even if you are not ready to go, you are going to go any way!

Human beings are the only form of animal life that can engage in sexuality both for procreation, as well as, recreation (pleasure). Lower forms of animal life are programmed by God and nature to engage in sexuality only when they can reproduce their specie. This is why, we all should know, that sexuality in the human experience is all about choice (s). Without a doubt, individuals cannot satisfy vanity; it’s of the devil, and the devil deals in death (spiritual and physical). The devil wants you dead (in the graveyard) one way or the other that is with a graveyard mentality.

Above all, know this: “Mortify therefore your members which are upon the earth; fornication, uncleanness, inordinate affection (homosexuality, incest, bestiality), evil concupiscence, and covetousness, which is idolatry: for which things’ sake the wrath of God cometh on the children of disobedience: in which ye also walked sometime, when he lived in them.” (Colossians 3: 5-7). God desires that we consider ourselves unresponsive and dead to evil desires and influences of the devil. This is why God warns us against sexual perversion. The Bible celebrates heterosexuality, and marriage as the proper relationship for sexual fulfillment, because sexual perversion will turn the heart of your mind away from God, and toward vanity and the influences of the devil. Individuals cannot make right wrong and wrong right. This will not fly in the face of God. To God be the glory in Jesus’s name! Amen! Amen! Amen!