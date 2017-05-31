“Smart’n Up” Black Male Summit Focuses on the Keys to Survival and Success

For the past several years, community activist Deric Muhammad has successfully put on the annual “Smart’n Up” Black Male Summit and this past Saturday, May 27th, Muhammad delivered once again on an impactful event, with speakers and presenters who changed the lives and minds of all attendees.

“Smart’n Up” is a motivational saying designed to encourage young Black males to make better decisions. Muhammad named the summit “Smart’n Up” because he believes Black males have to be taught to make more intelligent decisions in life in order to fulfill their destiny and purpose in life. Young Black males, including middle school, high school and young adults, along with professionals and other attendees of all ages and backgrounds were on hand to take part in this powerful summit that has been making a real difference in the lives of every attendee.

Women, especially single moms were encouraged to bring their sons and the entire summit was free of charge to the entire Greater Houston community and focused on addressing the “unique needs” of young Black men and boys, while connecting them with resources designed to help them survive and succeed.

The summit was full of outstanding workshops and featured Mayor Sylvester Turner delivering remarks and praying with attendees. This open forum included candid discussions and attendees left the meeting with helpful information on the keys to survival and success during these challenging times for Black males in this country.

Muhammad and the organizers of the annual “Smart’n Up” Black Male Summit hope to continue building on the success of these summits to effectively bring about change in the community and to help preserve and cultivate young lives for years to come.