Solange to Perform on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Solange’s third album, A Seat at the Table, has garnered wonderful reviews from both fans and critics alike. Since its release, the project debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, earning the R&B singer her first No. 1 album. However, we haven’t seen the R&B singer perform tracks off the project on live television, until now.

Solange has been tapped as the musical guest for the Nov. 5 episode of Saturday Night Live. Actor Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays Doctor Strange in Marvel’s latest comic-book adaptation, will host the show.

Solange tweeted that she will perform two songs from the album but didn’t reveal which tunes she will sing on ‘SNL.’ This will be the singer’s first appearance on the long-standing sketch comedy series. Hopefully she’ll also get to put her acting skills on display.

Saturday Night Live airs at 11:30PM ET on NBC.