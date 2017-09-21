Solid Waste Container and Recycling Services RFP

Houston First Corporation (“HFC”) requests responsive proposals (“Proposals”) from highly-qualified businesses capable of providing solid waste containers and compactors, collection, transportation, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and for development and execution of a recycling program, to collect, transport and recycle paper, corrugated containers, metal cans, and plastic. Proposals will be accepted for either solid waste container services or recycling services, or a combination of both solid waste container and recycling services.

Documents are available online at www.houstonfirst.com/do-business. Questions should be submitted by email to bids@houstonfirst.com