The Spiritual-Power Of A Mother’s Love!

“And the Lord God said, It is not good that the man should be alone; I will make him a help meet for him.” (Genesis 2: 18). God has family on his mind, and so should all Americans. Moreover, we should do all things to preserve the family unit. “Therefore shall a man leave his father and mother, and shall cleave unto his wife: and they shall be one flesh.” (Genesis 2: 24).

It has rightly been said that there is no “human” love greater than that of a godly mother’s love. For after all, the love of a godly mother is the cement (glue) that “spiritually” holds a family together. Thus, so goes the family, so goes society; as well as the world. Society begins and ends in the nuclear family unit. Without a doubt, it is the spiritual breakdown of the nuclear family unit that has caused American society to lose its “moral-compass” that is tearing down the moral walls of society. Moreover, the “love of money” is a “compounding” monumental contributing factor to the spiritual breakdown of both family as well as American society. This is precisely why the election of Donald J. Trump to the Office of President says more about the character of American society than President Trump’s character.

To be sure, the family unit is a spiritual unit designed by God, not an economic unit fostered by societal structure that takes on the “vanity trappings” of the world. Therefore, following God’s spiritual principles is what gets individuals into Heaven, not what societal/world vanity dictates. Even though families have economic functions (food, shelter, and clothing), they are not economic units. Every family should seek first the Kingdom of God: “But seek ye first the Kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.” (Matthew 6: 33). Furthermore, when families are societally forced to function as economic units, ungodly confusion abound; and the moral walls come tumbling down. Hence, competition (conflict) over material resources within the familial context engenders conflicting socio-spiritual moral values. This is why Joshua emphatically declared: “And if it seems evil unto you to serve the Lord, choose you this day whom ye will serve; whether the gods which your fathers served that were on the other side of the flood, or the gods of the Amorites, in whose land ye dwell: but as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.” (Joshua 24: 15). The Prophet Micah sums it up in this manner by emphasizing God’s requirement for “justice and peace”: “He hath shewed thee, O man, what is good; and what doth the Lord require of thee, but to do justly, and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with thy God.” (Micah 6: 8).

God’s Way (The Bible Way) is the only way individuals can receive salvation and be born again. The Bible asked this question: “Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies.” (Proverbs 31: 10). Herein lies the reason why the role of the “WIFE” is so important in the life of a family: “Whoso findeth a wife findeth a good thing, and obtaineth favour of the Lord.” (Proverbs 18: 22). Moreover, the role of mothers in families is to teach love by example; that is, to become a peacemaker, not a trouble-maker: “Have salt in yourselves, and peace with one another.” (Mark 9: 50). Moreover: “Let your speech be always with grace, seasoned with salt, that ye may know how ye ought to answer every man.” (Colossians 4: 6). For after all, mothers must teach children to love their fathers, and then fathers can train children in the “Way of the Lord”. “And that from a child thou hast known the holy scripture, which are able to make thee wise unto salvation through faith which is in Christ Jesus.” (2 Timothy 3: 15). There are two kinds of individuals in the world: readers and non-readers. “Blessed is he that readeth, and they that hear the words of this prophecy: and keep those things which are written therein: for the time is at hand.” (Revelation 1: 3). Because: “Every word of God is pure: he is a shield unto them that put their trust in him.” (Proverbs 30: 5). In godly recognition of a Mother’s Love, we must honor the Love that God has for humanity: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish but have everlasting life. For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved.” (John 3: 16-17).

The “last days” shall be characterized by “bold-blatant” sinfulness, and it will be an extremely difficult time to exercise Christian Faith and Service. Moreover, the family will be under attack, and our children must be “spiritually-strong and girded-up” with godly understanding, a mother’s “spiritual” love, and a father’s spiritual training in the ways of the Lord to survive.

Women are the carriers (transmitters) of culture from generation to generation. This is why a spiritual understanding of marriage and family is so important. Even in slavery, the tradition of “Jumping the Broom” was an important spiritual ritual; thus, reflecting upon the apparent truth that children cannot raise themselves nor can children raise children.

The Christian church is “duty” required to care for different social groupings of individuals, especially widows and orphans. “Honour widows that are widows indeed. But if any widow have children or nephews, let them learn first to shew piety at home, and to requite their parents: for that is good and acceptable before God. Now she that is a widow indeed, and desolate, trusteth in God, and continueth in supplications and prayers night and day. But she that liveth in pleasure is dead while she liveth.” (1 Timothy 5: 3-6). This scriptural verse is a powerful spiritual reminder for both females, as well as males, that life is not about maximizing the pleasure principle and/or chasing after the vanity of the world.

There is a huge difference between God and institutional religion. This is why Jesus in Matthew 5: 43-48 gives the new “Law of Love”. Individuals were created by God to be like God in moral character. No matter what individuals do or don’t do, God still seeks their highest good. It is a mother’s love that has this unconquerable, unwearied, sacrificial love that always seeks the highest good for children. A godly mother knows how to teach children self-sacrifice: pay as you enter, pay as you leave, or fly now and pay later. But, pay you must. Thus, a mother’s love is godlike because it is the kind of love which never stops caring, no matter what children do or do not do; and this is what makes a mother’s love Godlike. Selah!