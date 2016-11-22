Spiritually Speaking… Drive Carefully & Have a Nice Day

If you just look around at what’s going on in the world today, you would conclude that we live in a world where Satan does indeed have some sway. Plenty of Christians will tell you in the physical realm, he can appear to be in charge. For a moment, let me use my sanctified imagination and purport how one might function in a world where the devil has power. For those of you, who might think this a bit farfetched, just substitute the term ‘evil’ for the devil. It may be easier to acknowledge that we live in a world filled with evil and loaded with temptation than to focus on a biblical supernatural being. Just read the newspaper or watch any news program and evil might better explain to you the craziness in which we live. Okay?

Now, what is your responsibility as a believer in God, when it comes to living according to the model shown to us by one Jesus Christ? My first point of reference would be Jesus’ temptation by the devil in the desert. He offers Christ all the world, the devil’s take on the world. He offers Christ power, riches and world domination. Jesus renounces all of it in the devil’s name and is ultimately “attended” to by angels who then supply His every need. My second reference point is when John wrote to believers in Ephesus and he explains we should not love the world or anything in it. As a matter of fact, if you fall prey to lust and pride, you must recognize them as of this world and not of God. It appears that in order to navigate a world stacked against you, you and I need help. That seems to come from a belief system that reinforces the knowledge that the world we live in is a temporary one. The devil runs the place and we’re passing through. It’s kind of like coming upon an accident on the highway. Everything can be viewed through your car window and the view, by itself, does not hurt you. That does not mean you can’t help folk. On the contrary, it’s an obligation. But the accident should be a constant reminder that outside forces can wreck your life. Now I understand what some ministers have meant by telling me the bible is a roadmap able to help me navigate treacherous terrain.

Life can be treacherous for the ignorant and the innocent if you do not acknowledge the evil that exists in it. Our obligation as Christians is to put forth an effort not to succumb to the known temptations of this world. We cannot love this world more than we love God. We cannot be led by our passions and our emotions in this regard. We have to respect the fact that the devil is clever and relentless. He will never let up. Our faith in God must be equally relentless. If you would allow me to go back to my journey analogy, the journey is just that, a means to an end. Pack everything you will need to finish the trip; food, water, snacks and that would include a good supply of faith. I’m told a little love can’t hurt and whatever you do, don’t forget the map because without it, you will surely get lost. With all this in mind, just understand this ain’t the Wizard of Oz and you ain’t Dorothy. This ain’t Kansas and the devil ain’t playing. The older I get, the more I understand this really is a relatively short trip. But it is intense. Please drive carefully and you have a great day.

May God bless and keep you always.

James, jaws@dallasweekly.com