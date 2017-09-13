State Delivers Insurance Check to TSU for Hurricane Repairs

ABOVE: SORM Executive Director Stephen Vollbrecht, TSU Insurance Risk Specialist Mellany Patrong, TSU President Dr. Austin A. Lane, and Vice President of Finance and Administration and Chief Financial Officer Kenneth Huewitt (Photo credit: Earlie Hudnall)

Texas Southern University accepted $500,000 payment from the State Office of Risk Management (SORM) September 12 to begin repairs to campus buildings following Hurricane Harvey in early September. The funds are proceeds from SORM’s Statewide Insurance Program.

TSU President Austin Lane said, “Today, we are on the road to a pathway of healing. Our students are not out of the clear, our buildings are not out of the clear. We are thankful that the State Office of Risk Management has been the first on the scene to help us deal with the damage to our facilities.”

Texas Southern suffered water damage to the Rod Paige Education Building, E.O. Bell Building and the basement of the Robert J. Terry Library. Repairs are already underway in the affected buildings.

SORM Executive Director Stephen Vollbrecht said, “What you have done so far in the planning and recovery phases from Hurricane Harvey has been nothing short of phenomenal. For TSU to have the foresight to plan for these types of unforeseen events and respond in the fashion that you have is notable and exceptional.”

TSU has been a part of the Statewide Insurance Program (SIP) since its inception. SIP administers institutional risk coverage for property, equipment, auto, staffing, network privacy and security, and builders.