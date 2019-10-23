Sultry Songstress Lenora Teams Up with Fellow Houston Natives for Groovy Single Release, “Relax”

Summer has come and gone and Fall has officially arrived. As the Houston weather goes through its changes, fans patiently await a shift in music that reflects the breezy autumn season.

Enter Lenora. A Houston-bred singer-songwriter who took the streaming world by storm on October 18, with the release of her latest single, “Relax”.

The ability to provide listeners with a feeling of escapism through music is often a difficult, if not impossible task for many artists to achieve. However, Lenora has mastered the art of creating the experience to listeners all over the world. Using her sultry and soothing vocals, the extraordinary songstress produces a groovy record in “Relax” that is sure to send her fans on a psychedelic ride.

Produced by powerhouse duo, Beanz n Kornbread, who also hail from Houston, Texas, “Relax” is driven by bass guitar and a funky arrangement of various live instruments that perfectly compliment Lenora’s nostalgic and alluring vocals.

When asked whether the lyrics and melody or the production came first, Lenora answered candidly. “The production came first. I stopped by Beanz n Kornbread’s studio and Kornbread played me some stuff. I think Beanz was on tour with Khruangbin at the time. But when he played the track, I was like, ‘Please send me that right now. I’ve got to do something with it.’ It was just an undeniable groove. So, he sent it and I went to Los Angeles shortly after and recorded the demo version there.”

Lenora went on to explain that the collaboration also includes Award-winning songwriter, Dustin “Dab” Bowie. “Dab co-wrote on the record and that happened so randomly. I just so happened to be in the same studio as him on a Saturday night, thanks to a talented friend of mine named Josh Dean, and I played him some of my music and he was like, ‘We have to work on something before you leave.’ So that Monday afternoon I was scheduled to fly back to Houston but my flight got delayed. So I went back to the studio and we decided to utilize that time and we co-wrote and recorded ‘Relax’ in like an hour.”

When asked about the inspiration behind “Relax”, Lenora lets out a chuckle and states, “Simply put, someone, who shall remain nameless, was doing too much. We were in the studio letting the track play and trying to catch a vibe and that someone kept calling incessantly, and I said out of frustration, ‘Relax!’ and we just knew that was it. The whole vibe of the song is letting someone know in the most charming way possible that they’re just doing too much.”

The visual roll out for “Relax”, which began a week prior to its release, proves to be as intoxicating as the song. In the hilarious and witty visual campaign, Lenora joins forces with Houston creative director and artist, RIOT MUSE. The two develop a fiery, loose-lipped and sensual new character, believed to be the alter ego of Lenora, named Suga’ Love.

Through a unique and brilliant combination of photos, fictional product advertisement and cinematic scenes, the two send their audience on a thrilling journey to prepare them for the soulful and psychedelic influences present in “Relax”.

When asked what she hopes that people take away from her artistry, Lenora reveals, “I just hope that it is an experience unlike any other. I always strive to create an experience and tell a story through the music and visuals that accompany it, so that when you hear the music, you envision characters, colors, and even aroma. Music sharpens our imagination and our imagination can take us anywhere. It’s limitless.”

“Relax” is available on all streaming platforms.

***

Download “Relax”:

Song.link/relax

Connect with Lenora:

Facebook: Facebook.com/SincerelyLenora

Instagram: @SincerelyLenora

Twitter: @SincerelyLenora