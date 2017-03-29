Summer Jobs Available for Houston Youth

ABOVE: Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner

It’s time to kick off the second year of our Hire Houston Youth program. We are proud of the many partners who helped to make the first year such a success, but with school getting out in just a couple of months, it is time to turn our attention to placing kids for this summer. Hire Houston Youth provides local 16-24 year olds with a job or internship experience from mid-June through the first week of August. Students will work up to 40 hours a week for at least seven weeks, earning at least $8 an hour.

Fifty seven companies participated, and 1,135 jobs were provided in 2016. More than 50 percent of the job candidates had no prior work experience, and 50 percent had annual household incomes of less than $22,000 a year. My goal for 2017 is to provide at least 5,000 jobs for our youth. That’s not a lot when you consider Los Angeles provided 11,000 jobs and Chicago placed over 25,000 kids last summer.

Workforce programs and summer employment can decrease the likelihood that a youngster will drop out of school. They help ensure we have an able and ready workforce and set youth on the path to long-term careers. Despite these benefits, less than a third of American teenagers held a job last summer, and their participation in the workforce is at a historic low. Preparing our youth is essential to ensuring a strong economic future for Houston. With the demand for skilled workers currently outpacing our workforce supply, it is more important than ever that we do everything possible to connect our young people to employment and training opportunities. I believe this program can, literally, change lives.

Starting in early April, applications for hundreds of jobs with private companies and nonprofits will be accepted online at www.hirehoustonyouth.org. Additionally, there will be six on-the-spot hiring events planned to connect youth looking for jobs with employers who are hiring. These events are open to the public and do not require applicants to pre-register or be pre-screened. Past participating employers include McDonald’s, Jack-in-the-Box, Whataburger, Cash America, Corner Store and Walgreens. Applicants need to bring resumes, Texas I.Ds and Social Security cards.

On-the-spot hiring events

• April 22 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center

4400 W. 18th St., Houston, Texas 77092

• April 29 from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Worthing High School

9215 Scott St., Houston, Texas 77051

• May 6 from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Magnolia Multi-Service Center

7037 Capitol St., Houston, Texas 77011

• May 20 from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Acres Home Multi-Service Center

6719 W. Montgomery Rd., Houston, Texas 77091

• June 3 from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

George R. Brown Convention Center

1001 Avenida De Las Americas, Houston, Texas 77010

• June 10 from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Southwest Multi-Service Center

6400 High Star Dr., Houston, Texas, 77074

HHY has been designated as a White House Summer Opportunity Hub and is part of a National League of Cities study on the best practices for educational and workforce development efforts.