‘Summer: The Donna Summer Musical’ Hails the Queen of Disco

If you’re craving disco fever, the queen may be gone but she left her essence to carry on. The Pantages Theatre proudly presents SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical, which opened in Hollywood on last Wednesday night to a roaring crowd.

The SUMMER musical is directed by Des McAnuff and it follows Donna Summer’s journey from a precocious talented youth to the top of the Billboard charts.

The brilliance of this presentation is that the late Ms. Summer’s life is told via three extremely gifted vocalists who intertwine as alter egos shown by flashbacks and as glimpses into the last chapters of the five-time Grammy award winner’s life. SUMMER is a groove that catches you and won’t let you go until the very Last Dance.

Donna Summer was a worldwide sensation from the mid-1970s to the 1990s with hits like Love to Love You Baby, I Feel Love, MacArthur Park, Hot Stuff, Dim All The Lights, Heaven Knows, Enough is Enough (duet with Barbara Streisand), On The Radio, Bad Girls, She Works Hard for the Money and Last Dance.

She sold over 100 million records during her career and in 2013 Ms. Summer was posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Stars spotted on opening night at SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical included Cindy Crawford, Jenifer Lewis, Petri Hawkins Byrd from Judge Judy, Sasha Fox, Tasha Smith, Melissa Rivers, Khandi Alexander, Ali Landry, Victoria Konefal, Mollee Gray, Loni Love, Obba Babatunde, Jaicy Eliot, Aurelia Michael, Lisa Linke, Director: Des McAnuff, Choreographer: Sergio Trujillo, Sofia Milos and Apollonia Kotero.

The brightest stars of the night were the trio of women who portrayed the late Ms. Summer, Dan’yelle Williamson as Diva Donna, Alex Hairston as Disco Donna and Olivia Elease Hardy as Duckling Donna.

A well-rounded cast of triple threat actor/singer/dancers kept the show moving, reenacting every phase and cadence of the late singer’s life.

Tickets for SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical are on sale for performances through November 24th 2019. Go to: www.HollywoodPantages.com