Super Bowl Star Power Comes to Houston: The Bayou City prepares to host Super Bowl LI on Sunday, February 5.

Ever been to a city that has hosted a Super Bowl? Well, if not, this is Houston’s second opportunity to host the Super Bowl in this great city, and visitors and residents get the chance to have an experience like no other, where high-powered celebrities, award-winning singers, great vibes, networking, superb food and satisfying signature cocktails are featured all week long.

If memories of Super Bowl XXXVIII, held in Houston back on February 1, 2004, serve as any indication, the city of Houston is going to experience an epic influx of excitement like no other, as it anticipates the more than 140,000 people who will descend on the Greater Houston area, as the Bayou City prepares to host Super Bowl LI on Sunday, February 5.

Since the last Super Bowl, Houston has done a lot to revamp the city’s downtown scenery and offerings, as well as enhancing its transportation system with the METRO Rail system. While all those things are cool, it is the nightlife, restaurants and entertainment opportunities, however, that most visitors and Houston-area residents will be most interested in.

One of the most talked about venues in the city, that will be hosting a myriad of Super Bowl week festivities, will be the Mosaic Bar & Lounge, located at 5927 Almeda Rd #140, Houston, TX 77004, in the Museum District across the street from Herman Park Golf Course and less than 2 miles away from NRG Stadium, where the game will be held.

On tap, star power celebrities, entertainers and DJs will participate in a myriad of Super Bowl Weekend of events taking place at the Mosaic Bar & Lounge from February 2nd to February 5th.

Golden Globe Award winner and Academy Award nominee Taraji P. Henson is serving as host of The Mosaic Bar & Lounge Luxury Tent Party, sponsored by Humberto GUCCI.

Most people recognize Henson from her current on-screen television work as Cookie Lyon on the hit show Empire, as well as her critically acclaimed starring role in the NASA drama film Hidden Figures, based on the life of Katherine Johnson. In 2016, Time named Henson one of the 100 most influential people in the world on the annual Time 100 list.

Henson brings star power to an exciting set of events taking place at the Mosaic Bar & Lounge that are sure to capture the attention of the many visitors and Houston-area residents looking for things to do leading up to the big game.

-On Thursday, Feb. 2nd, Mosaic hosts Cuban Nights: CigarBowl Social from 5 pm to 2 am

-On Friday, Feb. 3rd, DJ Envy, from the World Famous “Breakfast Club Morning Show,” will be hosting and spinning at the “Welcome To Houston Kick-Off Party” with appearances from Surprise Celebrity Guests from 8 pm to 4 am

-On Saturday, Feb. 4th, the Super Bowl LI Red Carpet Celebrity Affair will be hosted by Taraji P. Henson, and Grammy Award winner and “queen of neo-soul” Erykah Badu, who will also be hosting and spinning at the Luxury Tent and Club Party, with appearances from other Surprise Celebrity Guests as well from 8 pm to 4 am

-On Sunday, Feb. 5th, there will be a Super Bowl LI Pre-Game & Post-Game After Party, hosted by 93.7 – The Breakfast Club; Game Day Viewing Party from 2 pm to 9 pm, where you can watch the Falcons vs. Patriots on 10-ft Big Screens, while enjoying Southern Inspired Cuisine (i.e. Cajun Lobster & Shrimp Po-Boys, Chicken & Shrimp Alfredo, Cajun Fried Chicken and More); and after the game there will be an After Party from 10 pm to 4 am

The vision to pull off this event for Super Bowl week came from two African American entrepreneurs who saw the benefit of offering everyone quality and affordable options to be a part of during Super Bowl week.

Seth Howard and Isreal C. Holmes, who are both graduates of Prairie View A&M University and members of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc., are the co-owners and founders of the Mosaic Bar & Lounge. Since 2011, the Mosaic Bar & Lounge has been one of the hottest spots in the city, catering to Houston’s Professional Men and Women.

For additional information or ticket information, contact them at 713.533.9915; log on to their website at www.mosaicbarandlounge.com; or follow them on FB: Mosaic Bar & Lounge and Instagram:@THEMOSAICHOUSTON.