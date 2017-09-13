Synergy Broadcasting Makes Bold Move to KLVL 1480AM and 95.3FM

Listeners Now Have Bigger, Stronger Platform in Greater Houston Area

Since the departure of KCOH Radio from the traditional radio airwaves of Houston in late 2015, those seeking for someone to fill that void have reason to be excited about the Houston area’s fastest growing talk radio platform, which has just made a power move to an even larger radio platform – KLVL 1480AM and 95.3FM.

Most recently, broadcasting on KYND 1520AM, Synergy Broadcasting outgrew its old home, prompting them to make the game-changing move to the bigger station signal in the Greater Houston Market. Synergy Broadcasting has used its radio platforms to become a powerful voice in the Greater Houston community, garnering national attention by attracting some of the top thought leaders and entertainers in the country to join the radio network, such as The Yolanda Adams Morning Show, The Les Brown Motivational Hour, Money Making Conversations with Rushion McDonald and The Journey with Tiffany Smith.

These, and other transformative speakers, have created a unique and powerful conversation that’s galvanized and inspired listeners all over the country to live their best life. Synergy Broadcasting provides a fresh talk-radio platform with international appeal as it offers a rich entre’ of Innovative Life Strategists, that help listeners to live an authentic life.

Currently, listeners can enjoy live broadcasts on KLVL 1480 AM in the evening hours including talk, college sports, live entertainment, music programming and special events.

As of this past week, they are now broadcasting their shows on KLVL 1480AM, and have plans to begin broadcasting simultaneously on 95.3FM in select parts of the Houston market as well, with plans to expand its FM frequency throughout other parts of Houston in upcoming months.

Both, KLVL 1480AM and 95.3FM, are powerful FCC licensed Commercial radio stations, with their primary broadcast tower being located in Pasadena, Texas. The tower has a massive foot print, covering a 2,000 mile radius of Houston and surrounding areas, reaching a population of over 6 million. KLVL 1480AM can currently be heard throughout all of downtown Houston and the surrounding areas. Making this move will also allow Synergy Broadcasting to expand and broadcast on a 24-hour basis, which will open up more opportunities for evening programming.

According to its ownership, Synergy Broadcasting has a commitment to bringing its listeners ‘Talk that Inspires Change’, particularly in an era marked by polarizing politics, racial rhetoric and media mistrust.

“The word ‘Synergy’ means the bringing together of smaller parts to create a stronger whole,” said Oscar Hines, Managing Partner at Synergy Broadcasting LLC. “That’s been our story. This platform has grown at an astounding rate, attracting top celebrities and thought leaders, so this move gives us a bigger voice in the 4th largest city in the country, and allows us to continue our mission, which is to inspire positive change in communities across the country.”

The group also has Synergy Broadcasting Network, which is ‘Radio You Watch like TV!’, where each of the premier programs is produced as a live video broadcast, with full TV production quality. The programs are broadcast through J-Stream, which runs on the Synergy website (synergyradionetwork.com), and other social media. Viewers can watch on any computer or mobile device. The Synergy Broadcasting platform is extremely interactive, powered by much of today’s state-of-the-art technology, which is taking traditional radio beyond its prior form, and transforming it into a holistic interactive experience. Audiences can listen, watch, replay and share their favorite radio experiences – live or On-Demand – while listeners have the ability to call-in or send instant messages, allowing them to interact with radio talent in real time.

Synergy Broadcasting is located in a 5,000 square foot facility where it can accommodate a live studio audience for broadcast and can stream these events through its sister company Genuine Journey TV Network on ROKU, Android and Amazon Fire TV.

To find out more about Synergy Broadcasting, feel free to contact Oscar Hines or Morris Parsons at 281-892-2020, or genuinejourney@hotmail.com.