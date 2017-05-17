Target Teams Up with Target Hunger to Help Better Address Houston’s Food Deserts

ABOVE: Target team members, local law enforcement and fire department volunteers, in Fifth Ward at the Target Hunger Goffney Community Garden

This past Thursday, May 11th, more than 200 local Target team members, local law enforcement and fire department volunteers, came together to support Target Hunger, a United Way of Greater Houston affiliate agency, at the Goffney Community Garden located at 4604 Cavalcade St., in Houston’s Fifth Ward, as part of Target’s Regional Days of Service.

Volunteers helped Target Hunger consolidate all of its gardens from around the city into one central garden in an effort to increase growing capacity by more than 60 percent. The garden grows fresh fruits and vegetables to support hunger relief programs and food pantries for Houstonians across five zip codes who are dealing with the effects of living in a food desert.

Each year about 4,500 pounds of produce come out of the garden benefitting those in the Houston community who otherwise would not have access to fresh fruits and vegetables.

Target is investing resources to help address the gap in Houston food deserts through partnerships like this to provide more families with access to healthier food options. Since opening its doors in Houston in 1979, Target has continuously invested in the local community through partnerships that impact the greater Houston area. Target also invests 5 percent of profit to communities, which today equals a million dollars a week. This event is part of Target’s Regional Days of Service, an annual volunteer event that encourages Target store team members from across the country to give back in their own communities in the month of May. In the last year, Target team members across the country donated 1.1 million hours of volunteer service in their local communities. Of that, Houston team members donated 16,221 hours.