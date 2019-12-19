Texans Are Back on Top

The Houston Texans had something to prove and they did just that by winning the game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. It was a close game, but the Texans held on, winning 24-21 on the road. This victory means that the Texans have regained sole possession of the #1 spot in the AFC South division.



Texans QB Deshaun Watson was 19-of-27 passing for 243 yards. He threw two touchdowns and had two interceptions.

Whitney Mercilus added a game-changing play to his highlight reel when he managed to pick off Tannehill’s pass when the Titans were 1st and goal and returned it for 86 yards.



Texans Coach Bill O’Brien spoke about it being the biggest play of the matchup.



“That was probably the play of the game,” O’Brien said. “We hadn’t done much – well, we had moved the ball on the first drive but we had an interception there, but that play really got us going.”



Texans legendary wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins weighed in on Mercilus, firing up the offense with his playing saying, “That is something that we have been expecting out of Whit [Whitney Mercilus], to make a play like that. He is one of our leaders on the team, and that’s one of those situations where Whit just being around the ball and having a knack for it, and him being able to run like that, that helps us a lot. That definitely helped our momentum.”



With this victory the Texans are now 9-5 and will see the Titans once more on December 29th for the last game of the regular season.