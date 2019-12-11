Texans Fall to Denver Broncos 38-24

The Texans fell to the Denver Broncos 38 – 24 in a Sunday afternoon match-up at NRG Stadium. Had the Texans been victorious they could have remained comfortably at the top of the AFC South Division. With the Texans’ loss to the Broncos and the Titans’ win over the Raiders, the Texans and Titans now share the lead in the division.



Texans head coach Bill O’Brien made a pretty succinct summation of the team’s performance after the game saying, “I don’t think there was anything very good. I take full responsibility for that. Just did not have this team ready to play. I thought I did, but I thought wrong.”



The Texans had a disastrous first half. The Broncos managed to score on each of their offensive possessions before the half. Deshaun Watson threw 292 yards, threw a single TD pass, and two interceptions. In one particularly botched possession after the two-minute warning prior to halftime, the Texans decided to make a final attempt on 4th and 1. Well, it didn’t work out. The pass got tipped, making it incomplete and the Broncos ended up scoring an additional TD before the half on a short field.



“We turned the ball over,” Watson explained. “We didn’t capitalize on fourth down. That was pretty much it. We were moving the ball.. it wasn’t anything we didn’t do. We just didn’t execute.”



Former Texans player Kareem Jackson, who played in Houston for 9 seasons, had a great game. As a Bronco, in Sunday’s match-up Jackson returned a fumble for a TD, nabbed an interception, and gave a wall of a hit to DeAndre Hopkins that sent his former teammate to the blue tent.



In the end, they were able to cut the deficit down significantly and put a couple of TDs on the board. However, they weren’t able to come back and steal a victory after such a rough first half.



Texans Johnathan Joseph explained post-game, “We didn’t expect to get beat that way. Whatever it is, we’ve got to correct it quickly. We definitely have to watch this and get better from it.”



The Texans will have to regroup quickly as they will face the Titans who they are tied with at the top of the AFC South with a record of 8-5 next week.