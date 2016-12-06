Texans Lose Division Lead with Third Consecutive Loss

The Houston Texans were defeated by the Green Bay Packers 21 – 13 on Sunday. This is the Texans’ 3rd consecutive loss which has resulted in them losing the division lead. They are now in a three-way tie with the Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts for the top spot with a 6 – 6 record for the season.

The Texans defense worked hard to keep Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense at bay on a snowy Lambeau Field. For three quarters that is exactly what they did, holding the Packers to one touchdown. However, the Texans struggled to put points on the boards. QB Brock Osweiler threw two touchdowns but it was no match for Rodgers’ back to back scoring drives late in the 4th quarter.

“It’s very frustrating,” Brock Osweiler said. “Obviously my job as the quarterback of this team is to lead this offense to protect the football and to score points, score more points than the opposing team. Today we weren’t able to do that. Like I said, I feel like we’re very close to exploding as an offense, and I’ve been saying that all season long. But it’s true, we are three, four plays away from changing multiple football games.”

The Packers delivered 309 yds of net offense which is only 2 more yards than the Texans. The issue the Texans are having as explained by Coach Bill O Brien is successfully completing their drives.

“There were a couple of third-down conversions, you know, our guys played hard, they always play hard,” O’Brien said. “It just wasn’t enough. We’re not finishing drives. We’re not finishing games. Very hard fought game, great job by them. Give a lot of credit to Green Bay, they just did a little bit more than we did.”

The offense took another unexpected hit, in that Rookie wide receiver Braxton Miller left the game with a shoulder injury.

Though the Texans have yet to lose a division game, they have put themselves in a tight spot. If they have any hopes of securing a playoff spot, the next four games are must-wins.

The Texans face the Indianapolis Colts next Sunday.