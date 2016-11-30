Texans Lose First Game at Home

The Houston Texans were defeated by the San Diego Chargers 21-13 on Sunday. This marks the Texans’ first loss at home this season. The soundtrack to this loss was a stadium full of booing fans. Disgruntled fans remained in their seats until the end of the game hoping for a comeback win similar to what happened with the Colts. With a less than stellar performance from the $72 Million dollar QB Brock Osweiler, the Texans were unable to muster a win.

Osweiler took full responsibility of his performance saying post-game, “I just felt like the rest of the football team today — and especially the defense, special teams, the offensive line — I really felt like those guys truly went out there and battled and played great football; and bottom line, I need to play better for us to win. I feel like our team gave us the opportunity to win today and I didn’t play up to what I’m capable of doing and that’s on me and I’ll get that cleaned up.”

During Sunday’s game, Osweiler threw three interceptions and no touchdowns. He has now thrown more interceptions (13) than touchdowns (12) this season. When Texans Head Coach Bill O’Brien was asked if he was going to bench Osweiler and start backup QB Tom Savage he responded with a swift, “No.” O’Brien went on to say, “We’re going to come in here tomorrow [Monday], we’re going to correct mistakes, and move on to Green Bay.”

Now, at 6-5, the Texans are barely hanging onto the top spot in the AFC South division by ½ a game. Outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus much like coach O’Brien sees no sense in panicking having said, “Man, everybody is panicking. I don’t understand why. We’re still at the top of our division. The thing is, we control our own destiny. We just have to play better ball as we move forward in December. Like I said, get that ticket to the big dance at the end.”

The Texans will face the Green Bay Packers December 4.