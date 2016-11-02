Texans Win at Home

The Houston Texans defeated the Detroit Lions 20-13. The Texans remain undefeated at home this season and lead in the AFC South division with a 5-3 record.

Texans QB Brock Osweiler finished the game completing 20 of 29 passes for 186 yards and one touchdown. Another stat to make a note of is, Osweiler threw his 9th interception. Considering he has only had 15 career starts, he is still considered a rookie according to Texans owner Bob McNair, “He’s still basically a rookie. He’s going to make some mistakes, but he shows that he has the talent, he has the ability and has the leadership that the team has confidence in him.”

After the victory, Osweiler addressed the criticisms against his playing, “I’m not concerned about the criticism. Getting a win at home going into the bye to really put an exclamation mark on the first half of the season means so much to me.”

Lamar Miller covered the most ground with 17 carries for 56 yards and a touchdown. DeAndre Hopkins had 4 catches for 44 yards and C.J. Fiedorowicz had 5 catches for 43 yards and a touchdown.

The Texans face the Jacksonville Jaguars November 13.