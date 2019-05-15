Texas Black Expo Goes to the ‘Next Level’ at 16th Annual Summer Celebration

The time is quickly approaching for the Texas Black Expo to return to Houston for its annual Summer Celebration. To be held June 6-9 at the George R. Brown Convention Center and the Marriott Marquis Houston, the Expo will see its 16th year of community empowerment and professional support.

This year’s theme, “Next Level Business: Educating. Investing. Expanding,” marks the 16th year the Expo has brought together thousands of people from Houston and other parts of Texas for the largest African American Tradeshow in the state.

On the schedule this year are activities, workshops, panels and fun for the entire family. The Summer Celebration includes a free college fair where students can become eligible to win scholarship money and visit with over 40 schools, many of which are Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Students will also be able to participate in several career-centered workshops where they will insight from industry experts.

Just in time for the start of Hurricane Season will be the Business Resiliency & Disaster Preparedness Bootcamp sponsored by the Houston Minority Business Development Agency. The Bootcamp is a series of workshops for business owners on topics such as marketing, e-commerce, accounting, leadership development and more. In addition, Houston City Councilwoman Amanda Edwards will moderate the Houston Recovery & Disaster Preparation Forum with Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo.

This year, the Expo is bringing back its most popular feature – a live outdoor concert. Grammy-nominated recording artist Elle Varner will be the headline of the Party in the Park concert. Houston native Lil Keke will also perform along with a lineup of other local acts.

The Summer Celebration will also feature the NightLight Kids Adventure Zone sponsored by McDonald’s Houston, a health and wellness pavilion, the Beauty Under One Roof beauty pavilion, and the much-anticipated Diva Dialogue panel, moderated by actress and attorney Jalene Mack.

The four-day weekend kicks off on Thursday, June 6th with the Next Level Professional Networking Happy Hour, where a new awards feature will highlight local entrepreneurs and professionals at the top of their game. On Friday, June 7th, some of Houston’s most dynamic business gurus will share their knowledge at the Coffee & Conversation breakfast event. Immediately following the breakfast will be the Corporate Awards Luncheon, which brings together high-profile entrepreneurs, professionals and public figures for some serious networking. The breakfast and luncheon are ticketed events, but the rest of the Expo is free.

Leading up to Expo weekend, the public can catch the TBE Next Level Business Show hosted by media and business expert Misty Starks on Amazing 102.5 FM radio station and live on Facebook, each Saturday at 9 a.m.

The Texas Black Expo continues to serve as a staple in Houston’s business community as a vehicle for entrepreneurs and a foundation for building a strong network.

For more information about the Texas Black Expo Summer Celebration and to see the full schedule of events, visit www.TexasBlackExpo.com.