Texas Executive Women Presents the 31st Annual Women On The Move Award Luncheon Celebrating 10 Women On The Move & A Rising Star

PICTURED ABOVE: Standing: Kelly Hodges, Jeffrey L. Boney, Nykayla Richards, Jesse Frazier, Grace Boateng; Seated: Brannon Nealy, Linda Brown, Joyce Jenkins, Honoree Karen Carter Richards and Chelsea Lenora White

Texas Executive Women recently gave its Thirty-First Annual “Women On The Move Awards” luncheon that was held on Tuesday, November 15, 2016, at the Bayou City Events Center. This memorable event celebrated 10 outstanding women in the City of Houston. Since its inception in 1979, the membership of Texas Executive Women (TEW) has included some of the most powerful and successful women in Houston.

In 1985, the Robert Sakowitz family was one of the most successful business dynasties in the state. It was this businessman who felt strongly that the city’s businesswomen should be recognized.

He took his idea and passion for it to another powerful Texas family, the Hobbys. At the time, the Hobbys owned the then-Houston Post and a local television station. Both ideal resources to spread the word about nominations for the first ever Women on the Move. The number of nominations that first year were overwhelming. From the beginning, Sakowitz insisted that the 20 finalists and the 10 women ultimately named each year would be the best of the best. There were high expectations not just for professional achievements, but for community service as well.

TEW is proud to celebrate its 31st year honoring these Women on the Move, and its third year honoring a Rising Star.

Texas Executive Women has generated funds to support the Texas Executive Women Scholarship Fund where the lives of thousands of girls have been changed forever. Lisa Malosky (CEO of Lisa Malosky Productions) served as emcee for the event. Chastiti Horne, Debra Mayfield, & Shira Yoshor were the luncheon co-chairs for this luncheon.

TEW Women on the Move Honorees include Maria Boyce, Partner (Hogan Lovells, LLP); Amy Lynn McGuire, Director and Professor (Center for Medical Ethics and Health Policy, Baylor College of Medicine); Katy Caldwell, CEO (Legacy Community Health Services, Inc.); Paula Mendoza, President and CEO (Possible Missions); Karen Carter Richards, CEO/Publisher (Forward Times); Mia Mends, CEO, Benefits & Rewards Services, USA (SODEXO, Inc.); Wendy Dawson, Founder and Executive Director (Social Motion, Inc.); Carrie Potter, President and Owner (The Carrie Potter Group, LLC.); Janine Iannarelli, Founder and President (Par Avion, LTD); Laura Robertson, Deputy General Counsel (Litigation & Arbitration ConocoPhillips) & 2016 Rising Star Nicole Soussan, Litigation Associate (Reed Smith, LLP). Congratulations to all of the honorees including one of our own, Houston Forward Times Publisher & CEO Karen Carter Richards.

Photos by Jared Gilmore of J.Raphael’s Photography