Texas Southern and Houston Community College Team Up to Sign Historic Academic Partnership Agreement

PICTURED ABOVE: HCC Chancellor Cesar Maldonado, Ph.D. and TSU President Dr. Austin Lane

This past Wednesday, November 9, administrators from Texas Southern University (TSU) and the Houston Community College System (HCCS) came together at TSU’s College of Education Auditorium to sign a historic Memorandum of Understanding, which provides the framework that will allow both institutions to ensure that students will have a seamless, cost-effective transfer from HCCS to TSU. This agreement recognizes both institutions as active educational partners committed to providing greater educational opportunities and services for students.

“We are excited to partner with HCCS and strengthen the bonds of higher education between the campuses,” said TSU President Dr. Austin Lane. “This agreement allows us to develop programs that will enhance the educational experience of students attending both Houston Community College and Texas Southern. We are going to work in an aggressive manner and ensure that interested students know how to get from the community college system into a direct track that ends in a bachelor’s degree.”

Dr. Lane became TSU’s 12th president in June 2016, after having previously served as the Executive Vice Chancellor of Lone Star College, where he had developed a solid reputation for leading one of the fastest growing institutions in the State of Texas and the nation. Upon coming to TSU, Dr. Lane made clear his focus on increasing student enrollment, retaining students, increasing the graduation rate and attracting local students to the TSU campus.

As a result of this new agreement, the benefits to students will include scholarships, joint admission, and conditional admittance to TSU’s Honors College. Data sharing will contribute to the maintenance and efficiency of transfers, and promote effective cooperation between the two institutions. In partnership,

HCC will accept reverse transfer credits from TSU students who leave college prior to completion of their baccalaureate degree in order to complete the requirements for an HCC associate degree.

“This is the beginning of a great relationship for our students here at HCC,” said HCC Chancellor Dr. Cesar Maldonado. “The enrollment and registration process will be taken care of when our students choose to transfer to TSU. All they have to do is show up to class. This is a great partnership that will not only save money for students, but will increase their success rates.”

In attendance, along with Dr. Lane and Dr. Maldonado at this historic academic partnership agreement signing, was: TSU Board Chairman Derrick Mitchell; HCC Board of Trustees Chair Adriana Tamez, Ed.D.; and HCC Trustee Carolyn Evans-Shabazz, Ed.D., who is also a two-time TSU alumnus.