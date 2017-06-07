Texas Southern to Implement Food Desert Mitigation Project with Senator Borris Miles

ABOVE: The Mickey Leland Center District 13 Food Desert Mitigation Project is a partnership with State Senator Borris Miles (Senate District 13), Houston Urban Farmers Collective, school gardens and private sector companies

The Mickey Leland Center on Hunger, Poverty, and World Peace, located in the Barbara Jordan-Mickey Leland School of Public Affairs at Texas Southern University, recently announced that it has developed a demonstration project focused on food security in Texas Senate District 13.

The Mickey Leland Center District 13 Food Desert Mitigation Project is a partnership with Senator Borris Miles, Houston Urban Farmers Collective, school gardens and private sector companies, such as Sysco.

“The overall goal of the project is to host farmer’s markets and provide access to fresh fruit and vegetables in vulnerable communities,” said Senator Miles.

The Mickey Leland Center on Hunger, Poverty, and World Peace at the Barbara Jordan-Mickey Leland School of Public Affairs is a conduit serving faculty, students and the community by creating collaborative programs and forums which seek solutions to critical issues concerning hunger, poverty, equity, conflict resolution, reconciliation and world peace.

“The Mickey Leland Center’s role in addressing urban food security aligns with the late U.S. Congressman Mickey Leland’s passion for hunger relief,” said Interim Dean of the Barbara Jordan-Mickey Leland School of Public Affairs, Dr. Michael O. Adams. “He lost his life providing famine relief to the people of Ethiopia.”

On June 17, 2017, from 9 a.m. to Noon, the Houston Urban Farmers Collective (HUFC) in collaboration with The Mickey Leland Center will launch the farmer’s market at the Blodgett Urban Garden located at 3216 Blodgett St, Houston, TX 77004.

According to Dr. Denae King, Interim Associate Director of the Mickey Leland Center, the HUFC “is a group of local urban gardeners and community advocates focused on enhancing healthy food options and overall quality of life for communities in District 13.”

“These markets are an opportunity for the community to see what local efforts are taking place to provide access to fresh fruits and vegetables,” said Interim Chair of the Department of Urban Planning and Environmental Policy, Dr. Sheri Smith. “The gardens and farms are in our neighborhoods and those interested will have the opportunity to volunteer and learn more about healthy eating.”

For more information on the food desert mitigation project between the Mickey Leland Center on World Hunger, Poverty and Peace and Texas Senate District 13 contact Dr. Denae King at kingdw@tsu.edu 713-313-4804.