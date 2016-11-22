Texas Southern Names Dr. Raphael X. Moffett as New VP of Student Affairs

New Texas Southern University President Dr. Austin A. Lane has quickly come on the TSU scene and made several key additions to his administration, including his most recent decision to name Dr. Raphael X. Moffett as the university’s new Vice President of Student Affairs.

“Texas Southern University is fortunate to have added Dr. Moffett to our team,” stated Dr. Lane. “Securing such an experienced and innovative higher education professional will certainly bolster our ability to achieve the lofty goals we have set for student achievement and institutional effectiveness.”

In his role at TSU, Dr. Moffett will be responsible for providing student programs and services that promote the University’s mission and enhance the student campus experience; provide oversight and direction for Cooperative Education and Placement Services, the Student Center, Judicial Affairs, the Student Health Center, the Counseling Center, Housing and Residential Services, the Student Recreation Center and Intramural Sports, Upward Bound/Student Support Services, Talent Search and other academic and student support services designed to foster student success.

“I am beyond excited to be selected as the Vice President of Student Affairs at Texas Southern University,” said Moffett.

“Ultimately, I want to facilitate a dynamic co-curricular experience that is focused on the holistic development of students. I’m also intrigued by the opportunity to collaborate with faculty, staff, alumni and community partners to foster a culture of student success within and beyond the classroom.”

Dr. Moffett comes to TSU by way of Langston University, the only HBCU in Oklahoma and the school to which Dr. Lane earned his undergraduate degree. At Langston, Dr. Moffett served as Vice President of Student Affairs in Langston’s Division of Student Affairs since September 2012, where he provided vision and oversight of the seven units within the division. Dr. Moffett focuses on providing students with effective services, innovative programs, and unique opportunities with the intent to help them maximize their potential. His philosophy is that every student has the ability to achieve academic success and personal growth with the proper guidance and support.

A native of Lacey, WA, Dr. Moffett earned his doctorate degree in Educational Leadership and his master’s in Educational Leadership from Clark Atlanta University. He earned a bachelor’s degree in English Education from Washington State University.

Dr. Moffett began his career in student affairs in 2002 as a graduate student working in Residential Life at Clark Atlanta University. He was inspired by working with college students and made the decision to pursue a career in student affairs. He has been involved in student affairs on the national level for several years, presenting at conferences and serving on national committees to raise awareness about the importance, relevance, and legacy of HBCUs and access to higher education for underrepresented communities. With 14 years of experience in higher education, Dr. Moffett has worn a variety of hats, working in the areas of student activities, residential life, retention and student success, civic engagement, multicultural affairs, academic advisement, fraternity/sorority life, leadership, student conduct, first year/sophomore experience, policy evaluation/implementation, and accreditation. He has served at Clark Atlanta University, Spelman College, Georgia State University, Morehouse College, Trinity University and Langston University.

Dr. Moffett is a visionary that is committed to enhancing students’ overall collegiate experience and providing them with skills and tools they will need to succeed post-graduation. He is known in the field as being a servant leader who is personable, goal oriented, and values driven. Dr. Moffett’s research primarily focuses on factors that impact African American student retention in higher education. He is especially interested in the undergraduate educational experiences of African American men.

When not working, Dr. Moffett enjoys spending time with his wife and son, motivational speaking, visiting family, reading, watching and playing basketball, calligraphy, listening to music, producing music, learning how to play piano, trying new restaurants and traveling.

The Forward Times welcomes Dr. Raphael X. Moffett to the Greater Houston area.