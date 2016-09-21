Texas Southern Set to Host Pro Football Hall Of Fame’s Gridiron Glory Exhibit in 2017

The Pro Football Hall Of Fame has selected Texas Southern University (TSU) as Houston’s host institution for their most comprehensive and largest traveling exhibitions in the history of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Gridiron Glory: The Best of the Pro Football Hall of Fame premieres at Texas Southern for a three-month run beginning in January 2017, and is projected to be among the most popular fan destinations during the big-game week.

“Selecting Texas Southern University to house the Gridiron Glory exhibit is a powerful statement about the reputation TSU has built in the community and beyond,” said TSU President Dr. Austin A. Lane.

The 6,000 square-foot Gridiron Glory: The Best of the Pro Football Hall Of Fame exhibit will be housed in TSU’s University Museum beginning January 30, 2017 through April 30, 2017. The exhibit features hundreds of artifacts from the Hall of Fame’s collection and captures the essence of the Hall of Fame experience. This interactive multimedia experience includes original artifacts, rare documents, immersive fan experiences, educational programming and remarkable footage from NFL Films showcasing the American legacy of the game of football and its historical significance. Many of the items on display in Houston will be available for the first time. The exhibit includes the Vince Lombardi Trophy, an authentic interactive instant-replay booth, Knute Rockne’s 1919 Massillon Tigers helmet, Jim Brown’s jersey worn in an actual game, and Emmitt Smith’s rushing-record game mementos, among other highlights.

“Over 100,000 people are expected to visit this amazing exhibit and I’m thrilled about bringing this to the visitors of our beautiful campus,” said TSU’s Vice President for University Advancement Eva Pickens.

The exhibit also includes a unique “Hometown Tribute” section to spotlight the Houston Oilers, the Houston Texans and TSU Tigers in professional football. An on-site retail store will be available to exhibit patrons and there will be special appearances by Hall of Famers. Barry Sanders, a Hall of Fame legend, is one of the many stars featured in the exhibit. Sanders is serving as the national ambassador for Gridiron Glory.

Texas Southern University invites media, businesses and organizations to partner with us to share in this amazing experience. Ticket sales and sponsorship of this exhibition supports funding of college scholarships and student support programs. Unique underwriting opportunities include evening venue rental for companies or organizations to host private viewing receptions and funding group tours for youth centers, schools, and local athletes.

For details, including sponsorships, group tours, daily packages and options for retail ticket outlets, contact Kendrick Callis, 713-313-7933, calliskd@tsu.edu; Rodney Bush, 713-313-7603, bushrr@tsu.edu; or Linda L. Ragland, 832-443-6272, llr@mybrandsite.com.

For ticket purchase and hours of exhibition please visit http://sites.tsu.edu/gridiron/.