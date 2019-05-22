Texas Southern University Graduating Student Numbers Continue to Soar

ABOVE: 2019 TSU Graduating Class

For the month of May alone, 1,199 Texas Southern University (TSU) students received degrees from the University, while another 181 students are expected to graduate in August of 2019.

These numbers represent an increase of 167 students over the numbers from last year at the storied University. TSU, the second largest Historically Black College & University (HBCU) in the nation, is home to ten (10) schools and colleges on a 150-acre campus nestled in the heart of Houston’s historic Third Ward, offering majors such as Aviation Management, Emergency Management and Homeland Security and Administration of Justice.

“This growth and increase of graduates is a testament to the tenacity of our students, faculty, and staff,” said TSU President Austin A. Lane. “We are very proud of the effort they have made to complete their degrees, and I am proud of the TSU faculty and staff members who work with our students to help them reach this goal.”

This past Saturday, May 18, TSU conducted two commencement ceremonies (one in the morning at 8 a.m. and a second in the early afternoon at 12:30 p.m.) in the Health & Physical Education Arena.

Angela Rye, principal and CEO of Impact Strategies, a political advocacy firm in Washington D.C., gave the commencement address.

Academics are a large part of the college experience at TSU, however, there is a heavy focus on the growth of the student in all aspects. They are encouraged to be academically sound and get involved on campus as well as in the community.

“We know we have prepared and provided our students with resources, both inside and outside of the classroom, to help them excel in their respective fields,” said Provost Kendall Harris, Ph.D. “TSU is confident that, after the degrees are conferred and they leave campus as alumni, our graduates are well-rounded individuals who will make a mark on the world in whatever area they choose.”

Upon enrollment, TSU students participate in “Project Graduation,” a campus-wide accountability system that maps out steps students should take each semester in the following areas: academics, financial planning, career exploration and wellness. Project Graduation utilizes a passport model where pathways are defined by student success points, which are outlined every 30 credit hours.

TSU offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate programs and concentrations – bachelor’s, master’s, doctoral and professional degrees.

Congrats to all of the 2019 graduates of TSU!