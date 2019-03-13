Texas Southern University’s Debate Team Wins 2019 HBCU National Speech and Debate Championship

The Texas Southern University’s Debate Team continued its reign as champions, as the team recently participated in the 2019 HBCU National Speech and Debate Championship hosted at Tennessee State University, in Nashville, Tennessee.

The team brought home an impressive 45 trophies and claimed eight (8) first-place titles. Top honors included earning the title of overall tournament champions and winning first place in Debate.

“We are so proud of the students, as well as the faculty and staff, who work so hard to help them prepare and excel in competition and in life,” said TSU President Austin A. Lane. “They are an excellent representation of the type of students Texas Southern University produces. The TSU community is behind them one hundred percent and look forward to their future success.”

First place winners at the 2019 HBCU National Speech and Debate Championship included:

After Dinner Speaking – Antrechelle Dorsey

Dramatic Interpretation – Durmerrick Ross

Impromptu Speaking – Nahab Fahnbulleh

Prose Interpretation – Antrechelle Dorsey

Slam Poetry – Durmerrick Ross

IPDA Speaker Points – Antrechelle Dorsey

“Winning the Championship for two consecutive years means so much to me because it makes us all TSU Proud,” said TSU Debate Team head coach Gloria Batiste- Roberts. “It also makes Dr. Freeman so excited that the team continues to do well during his 70th year as Founder of the team.“

This week, during Spring Break, the Debate Team found itself in Berlin, Germany defending its International title as overall sweepstakes winners and the 2018 International Forensics Associations Champions – Harry Strine Award. The 29th Annual International Forensics Tournament took place on March 10-12 and the Forward Times will update its readers on the team’s performance once the results are in. The Forward Times salutes and congratulates the Texas Southern University Debate Team on another stellar performance.