Thanksgiving In Black America

Black people, we have a lot to be thankful for in spite of the election of Donald J. Trump to the Office of the Presidency, because “Our soul waiteth for the Lord: he is our help and our shield.” (Psalms 33: 20). We place our ultimate trust in God and His Holy word, not men. President Barack Obama is a man of God, but Black people did not place their “ultimate” trust in him. President-elect Donald J. Trump is indeed a man of the world, with a value orientation “grounded” in making money. And, at the same time, the “Trumpster” is an agent of a “strange and contestable variable“. For those individuals who are not familiar with the statistical concept variable: “a variable is a property characteristic of a unit of analysis which takes on different values across different units of analyses”. Strange, wouldn’t you say? In some instances, the “majority” get what they want; but is what they get, what they need? In this situation, “the-electoral-college-majority” got what they wanted (The Trumpster), which is what they have always had over against minorities: White Privilege? And, at the same time, they think that the “Trumpster” might be able to give White privilege more abundantly. But, time will tell whether they got what they need. Hopefully, the checks and balances of the “federal-system” will not allow for the financial chicanery and greed of the “Trumpster” to manipulate the federal treasury.

Black Americans, write your own personal Thanksgiving Proclamation. Is there not something that Black people can heartily be thankful for this Thanksgiving? We must collectively and individually, “introspectively” examine what we have to be thankful for in spite of the election results. Remember, Black people, we have survived slavery/institutional racism, Jim Crowism, George Wallace, Bull Conner, Reaganomics, and many other strange and detestable, dehumanizing variables. Of course, the “ungodly debacle” of the 2016 Presidential election shall pass, too. But, on the other hand, be thankful that your next-door neighbor did not vote for the “Trumpster”. “Oh that men would praise the Lord for his goodness, and for his wonderful works to the children of men!” (Psalms 107: 8). Black America, most of all; let’s be thankful that we have a God that we can call upon in time of need: “Let us therefore come boldly unto the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy, and find grace to help in time of need.” (Hebrews 4:16).

We were brought from the continent of Africa as slaves to the shores of the greatest socio-economic-system that the world has ever known. Questions: Can Black people forgive White people for slavery? Can White people forgive themselves for the sin of slavery? And, can both Black people, as well as, White people learn to live beyond a “graveyard-digging-mentality“? But, more importantly, can both races, Blacks and Whites free themselves from the “shackles/sins” of the past? When this occurs, both Black people, as well as, White people can truly write a new “Spiritual-Thanksgiving-Proclamation” and shout from the mountain top in the words of Dr. Martin L. King, Jr.: Free at-last! Free at-last! Thank God Almighty we’re free at-last! For, without a doubt, individuals cannot enslave others unless they are willing to enslave themselves.

America portends to be a nation of “doors of opportunities“. Yet, lack of money, low-paying jobs, and no jobs at all are not the social causes of “spiritual-moral-decay” in American society. Money does not solve all social ills. Only a fool believes that money solves every problem. Here’s a resounding social fact: the income wealth of Black Americans in 1983 was over 160 billion dollars. We have the money, but the money does not “culturally circulate” in our community (cultural-economics). The harvest is plentiful, but the laborers are few. Our time as a nation within a nation is now. The question is: Are Blacks collectively ready to meet the socio-economic-cultural-challenges? A beginning point is to restructure our “spiritual-moral-value- orientations”, as well as, “monetary-spending-priorities”.

American society is a “knowledge-information-technology” based economy. And, therefore, education is the key to success in life, but not a successful life. There is a spiritual difference. Knowledge and understanding of God is the “spiritual” key to a successful life. Black people cannot afford the luxury of dealing with government as a surrogate family structure, because Black people do not control government. The basic problem is the breakdown of the nuclear family unit. Family is not an economic unit, but a spiritual union designed for holiness. God is the designer of family, not the Supreme Court. However, individuals can maintain a peaceful and loving “HOME” environment by working together and protecting their families. Again, never forget God is the “DESIGNER” of family as “Primary Reference“. Black people must embrace a traditional system of family values that fosters the traditional “socio-economic-tenets” of the American Dream, not foster the American nightmare that is the vanity of “want-more, need-more, and got-to-have-more”. “Needs and wants” should never become synonymous; especially when you do not produce your basic “consumable” needs. Herein is the long and short of it all: “Where you called while a slave? Do not worry about it, but if you are able also to become free, rather do that.” (1 Corinthians 7: 21-American Standard Bible). The “want-mores, need-mores, and the got-to-have-mores” make the ones with more have more. And, the “have mores” laugh all the way to “THEIR” banking institutions. Vanity is a form of slavery, because it is useless and worthless. Too many Black people are spending themselves into economic-slavery (oblivion).

The moral of this scriptural verse is simply: If you are not a slave, do not act like one. So, this Thanksgiving Day, why not say a ‘Thank you’ to God, and pray that He will give you the “spiritual-moral-courage” to mind what matters, and to never mind what doesn’t. And, above all, be especially thankful that most Black Americans have chosen JESUS as their President (Good-Shepherd).

In spite of the institutionalized dehumanization that Black people have endured, it is God’s grace buttressed by “family” that has sustained us as a social group. This Thanksgiving, let us thank God, the three in ONE, family, as well as, community, because: “A little that a righteous man hath is better than the riches of many wicked.” (Psalms 37:16). But, more importantly: “By him therefore let us offer the sacrifice of praise to God continually, that is, the fruit of our lips giving thanks to his name. But to do good and to communicate forget not: for with such sacrifices God is well pleased.” (Hebrews 13: 15-16). Thanksgiving is a family affair, and therefore, we all should be thankful to God for our family. Selah!