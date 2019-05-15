The Met Gala, which takes place annually, is considered the most exciting fashion event of the year. Every year the MET’s Costume Institute puts on an exhibition that is opened by a benefit that raises money for the museum. As a part of the festivities, the exhibition is themed and guests typically opt to adhere to the unique dress code put in place.

This year the theme was ‘Camp: Notes on Fashion.’ The Met defined ‘Camp’ by way of an essay Susan Sontag wrote in 1964. She defined camp as “love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration”.



With that, here are a few of my personal favorite looks from the evening. Enjoy!

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Serena Williams attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Janelle Monae attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Lizzo attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Lupita Nyong’o attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)