The 2020 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class is headlined by Kobe Bryant, Time Duncan, and Kevin Garnett

The nine honorees for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class were revealed on April 4, 2020. The enshrinement will take place in Springfield, Massachusetts August 29, 2020.

The circumstances surrounding the 2020 Class are unique with the world on pause from the Global COVID-19 pandemic, so in light of that all of the “Direct Election Categories” with the exception of the “International Committee” have been suspended for one year. The 2020 Class of honorees were selected from the International, Women’s and North American Committees.

Per the NBA’s official release the 2020 Class includes:

“18-time NBA All-Star and five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant, 15-time NBA All-Star and three-time NBA Finals MVP Tim Duncan, 15-time NBA All-Star and nine-time NBA All-Defensive First Team selection Kevin Garnett, four-time National Coach of the Year Eddie Sutton, two-time NBA Champion coach Rudy Tomjanovich, 10-time WNBA All-Star and four-time Olympic gold medalist Tamika Catchings, three-time NCAA National Championship Coach of Baylor Kim Mulkey, five-time Division II National Coach of the Year Barbara Stevens and longtime FIBA executive Patrick Baumann.

Kevin Garnett is part of the 2020 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

“The Class of 2020 is undoubtedly one of the most historic of all time and the talent and social influence of these nine honorees is beyond measure,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. “In 2020, the basketball community has suffered the unimaginable loss of iconic figures Commissioner David Stern and Kobe Bryant, as well as the game itself due to COVID-19. We have also banded together like never before in appreciation of the game and those who have made it the uniting force it is today. Today we thank the Class of 2020 for all they have done for the game of basketball and we look forward to celebrating them at Enshrinement in August.”

The Class of 2020 Enshrinement festivities will begin at Mohegan Sun on Friday, August 28th with the newly formatted Enshrinement Tip-Off Celebration and Awards Gala. The Class of 2020 and over 50 returning Hall of Famers will then journey to Springfield, Mass. for the annual celebratory events taking place at the newly renovated Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and Springfield Symphony Hall on the 29th. The second day of events in Springfield will include a special community-focused Celebration Day on the 30th.

