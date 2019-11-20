The African American Library at the Gregory School Hosts “The State of Black Houston”

ABOVE: Samuel Collins III, Shekira C. Dennis, Brandi Holmes, Deric Muhammad and Jeffrey L. Boney participating in “Activism in the City” Panel at The African American Library at the Gregory School’s 10th Anniversary Celebration

The African American Library at the Gregory School held an outstanding three-day event entitled “We Shall Not Be Moved”, which was to highlight the 10th Anniversary celebration of the African American Library at the Gregory School, from Thursday, November 14th to Saturday, November 16th.

There was an opening reception on Thursday and there was a two-day symposium on “The State of Black Houston”, which was a series of panel discussions, examining life in the city through the lens of our community. The following panels included:

Friday – 11/15

Art and the City

Health and the City

Food and the City

Saturday – 11/16

Education and the City

Business and the City

Activism and the City

There was a documentary screening also entitled, “Ben Desoto: For Art’s Sake”.

Relative to the “Activism and the City” panel, Forward Times Associate Editor Jeffrey L. Boney moderated a lively discussion on social activism and the city, featuring panelists and activists Brandi Holmes, James Douglas, Shekira Dennis and Deric Muhammad.

The panel had a thoughtful conversation about activism in our communities, along with the work that is being done, where there are needs for increased mobilization and around the issues. Topics came up regarding the Sugar Land 95, the Rodney Reed execution stay, Colin Kaepernick and other topics that compelled the panelists to engage. Panelists also discussed how they measure gains or successes in the work they do, as well as their role of an activist in the community.

