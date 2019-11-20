The African American Library at the Gregory School Hosts “The State of Black Houston”

ABOVE: Samuel Collins III, Shekira C. Dennis, Brandi Holmes, Deric Muhammad and Jeffrey L. Boney participating in “Activism in the City” Panel at The African American Library at the Gregory School’s 10th Anniversary Celebration
The African American Library at the Gregory School held an outstanding three-day event entitled “We Shall Not Be Moved”, which was to highlight the 10th Anniversary celebration of the African American Library at the Gregory School, from Thursday, November 14th to Saturday, November 16th.
There was an opening reception on Thursday and there was a two-day symposium on “The State of Black Houston”, which was a series of panel discussions, examining life in the city through the lens of our community. The following panels included:
Friday – 11/15
- Art and the City
- Health and the City
- Food and the City
Saturday – 11/16
- Education and the City
- Business and the City
- Activism and the City
There was a documentary screening also entitled, “Ben Desoto: For Art’s Sake”.
Relative to the “Activism and the City” panel, Forward Times Associate Editor Jeffrey L. Boney moderated a lively discussion on social activism and the city, featuring panelists and activists Brandi Holmes, James Douglas, Shekira Dennis and Deric Muhammad.
The panel had a thoughtful conversation about activism in our communities, along with the work that is being done, where there are needs for increased mobilization and around the issues. Topics came up regarding the Sugar Land 95, the Rodney Reed execution stay, Colin Kaepernick and other topics that compelled the panelists to engage. Panelists also discussed how they measure gains or successes in the work they do, as well as their role of an activist in the community.
The African American Library at the Gregory School held an outstanding three-day event entitled “We Shall Not Be Moved”, which was to highlight the 10th Anniversary celebration of the African American Library at the Gregory School, from Thursday, November 14th to Saturday, November 16th.
There was an opening reception on Thursday and there was a two-day symposium on “The State of Black Houston”, which was a series of panel discussions, examining life in the city through the lens of our community. The following panels included:
Friday – 11/15
Art and the City
Health and the City
Food and the City
Saturday – 11/16
Education and the City
Business and the City
Activism and the City
There was a documentary screening also entitled, “Ben Desoto: For Art’s Sake”.
Relative to the “Activism and the City” panel, Forward Times Associate Editor Jeffrey L. Boney moderated a lively discussion on social activism and the city, featuring panelists and activists Brandi Holmes, James Douglas, Shekira Dennis and Deric Muhammad.
The panel had a thoughtful conversation about activism in our communities, along with the work that is being done, where there are needs for increased mobilization and around the issues. Topics came up regarding the Sugar Land 95, the Rodney Reed execution stay, Colin Kaepernick and other topics that compelled the panelists to engage. Panelists also discussed how they measure gains or successes in the work they do, as well as their role of an activist in the community.