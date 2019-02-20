The Association of Black Social Workers of Texas, Inc. Hosts 48th Annual Scholarship & Awards Luncheon and Meeting

ABOVE: Members of The Association of Black Social Workers of Texas, Inc.

The Association of Black Social Workers of Texas, Inc. recently held its 48th Annual Scholarship & Awards Luncheon and Meeting on February 9th at the Power Center.

The guest speaker was The Honorable Missouri City Councilman Jeffrey L. Boney, who also serves as the Associate Editor for the historic Houston Forward Times newspaper. Boney delivered a powerful keynote address centered around the event’s theme of “Challenges As We Move Forward to 2020,” challenging attendees to come together in unity to deal with the challenges we face during today’s political and social climate.

Highlights of the Luncheon included awarding scholarships to students in Social Work Programs from area universities. Ms. Kahlia Bailey received the Odessa Sayles Birthday Club Scholarship, $1,000.00. She is in the Social Work Program at University of Houston. Mr. Kevin Edwards received the Zenobia Bedford Scholarhip, $500.00. He is in the Social Work Program at Prairie View A & M University. Community Service Awards were given to Mr. Steven Holloway, Director of Pace Youth Program, Inc; Mr. Dieter Cantu, Director of Harris County Youth Collectives; and Ms. Herma Glynn, a member of the Community. The Odessa Sayles Family continued to provide a $1,500.00 scholarship to a student at Texas Southern University (TSU) in honor of the late Ms. Odessa Sayles, who was a graduate from TSU and was the Program Director of the Children’s Division of Harris County Children’s Protective Services. Ms. Sayles began the tradition and her family continues to honor it. The affair was well attended by area social workers, their families and friends. The Association of Black Social Workers of Texas, Inc. wishes to thank everyone who had a part in making the annual event a monumental success.