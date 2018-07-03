The Chips Are Falling Where They May: NBA Free Agency News

The wait is over. NBA fans near and far can rest their weary heads, for LeBron James is officially “taking his talents” to Los Angeles. James will be joining the Lakers legacy and the likes of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe Bryant as a legend in his own right. However the best part of this is that Lebron will be joining Magic Johnson who is not only one of the greatest ball players but is an even more incredible businessman. Magic currently serves as the President of Basketball Operations for the Lakers and is slowly grooming the team back to a place of excellence, LeBron being his biggest get yet. News broke Sunday that LeBron agreed to a 4-year, $154M deal with Lakers. All active NBA MVPs (James Harden (current), Russell Westbrook, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Derrick Rose and Dirk Nowitzki) now play in the Western Conference. The West is truly winning.

In other Free Agency news, Kevin Durant has agreed to sign a one-year max deal with the Warriors, with an option for the second year which will again save the Warriors money. Though he was allegedly contacted by LeBron to join forces in LA, which would have been insanely fun, apparently Durant will have far too much fun in the Bay area to switch things up now.

Paul George made an announcement at a private event Russell Westbrook was hosting saying, “If y’all don’t quite get it…Let me say it again: I’m here to stay.” George has agreed to a four year deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Now in hometown Houston Rockets news, Chris Paul has agreed to remain with the Rockets signing a four year deal. The combination of he and Harden have worked thus far so they intend to keep that same energy going next season. Slight hiccup in the master plan as Trevor Ariza will be leaving Houston to play for the Phoenix Suns after agreeing to a one-year deal with them. Ariza was an integral part of the Rockets successes and those will be tough shoes to fill. Now the only question left besides what pieces the Rockets will add to the team is if they will be able to retain Clint Capela. Make that happen Rockets.