The Coronavirus Has Made America Pause

I am in the 4th quarter of my life, like some of you. As a result, I have witnessed a lot of things in my life.

Having a man on the moon; the Civil Rights Movement; 9/11; and electing our first African American president, are just a few of the milestones. When you observe these events happening, you realize they are defining moments in your lifetime.

We re-live these and other events with our family and friends. Our history books are filled with an unending series of significant and noteworthy events in our nation’s history. These historical events over time have brought cheers, fears and tears.

You can probably recall where you were when 9/11 happened. I couldn’t believe it, although I saw it unfolding on television. It was so tragic and painful that we commemorate 9/11 each year.

Some weeks ago, a virus started in a foreign country and is now in our country. Quite honestly, when the Coronavirus began in Wuhan China, I didn’t pay much attention to it. I thought, like most of you, that the virus would stay in that region. How could a virus start in one country and literally travel all over the world? This is what this illness has done. It has medical experts in a healthcare frenzy.

As of me writing this, there are 148,838 presumptive cases worldwide of the Coronavirus, according to the latest reports. A little over 5,000 people have passed away worldwide from this virus. European countries, like Italy, are seeing dramatic increases in Coronavirus casualties. These numbers are staggering and alarming. Each day, the news starts with the Coronavirus as its lead story. It seems, at least at this moment, that other news stories have been temporarily put aside.

There isn’t a walk of life that hasn’t been affected by COVID-19. Everyday essentials, such as milk and tissue, are being scooped up by the caseload. Stores, like Walmart, have empty shelves on almost every aisle. Just days ago, they issued a statement saying that effective immediately their stores will open at 6 am and close at 11 pm. Stores under reduced hours will keep those hours. Walmart is the nation’s largest retailer, so this announcement tells us the seriousness of this medical emergency.

Sports organizations have succumbed to the Coronavirus. Every major sport has either cancelled or suspended their season. March is usually when the NCAA presents “March Madness.” Last week, the NCAA announced that all NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments have been cancelled. So, for basketball fans like me, it was an uppercut, but the right decision. So now, fans can give their passionate orations about who would have been crowned the champions.

If you are a New Orleans Pelicans fans like me, you won’t be seeing Zion Williamson anytime soon. Adam Silver, NBA Commissioner, says the league might be playing in the summer. We will have to wait and see what happens.

All the states have been affected by COVID-19. As of me writing this, there are presently 53 presumptive cases of the Coronavirus in the city of New Orleans. In nearby Mississippi, there are 10 reported cases. Unfortunately, there will be other cases to follow. Places of worship have also had to either cancel or modify their services.

Fred Luter Jr., pastor of Franklin Avenue Baptist Church in New Orleans, held an on-line service. His sermon title was “Trusting God During Difficult Times”, where he used Isaiah 41, verse 10 as the spiritual foundation for his message. He said to his Internet listeners that God is still is in control and do not allow your faith to be replaced by fear. In his message, he gave illustrations of God’s presence, God’s power and God’s promise.

Now is the time to be strong together and to stay together. These are tough times, and in the short term may get even tougher. However, we must have both the physical resolve and the mental capacity to persevere. My Bible tells me that, this too, shall pass.